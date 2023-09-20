Deals: First-Gen AirPods Pro With MagSafe Hit Best-Ever Price at … – MacRumors









Amazon today dropped the price of the 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case to $159.00, down from its original price of $249.00. This is a match of the best price we’ve ever tracked on this model of the first-generation AirPods Pro.

This 2021 model of the AirPods Pro is the same as the 2019 model, but it comes with the MagSafe Charging Case. It’s now an older generation device with the launch of the new AirPods Pro 2, but if you’re looking to save a lot of money and are okay with owning an older pair of headphones, this is a great deal.

In regards to that new model, Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 for $234.00 right now, down from $249.00. This is a second-best price on the newest model of the AirPods Pro.

Black Friday deals are starting to trickle out, and this AirPods Pro deal is just one of many that we’ve seen in the weeks before November 25. You can find more early Black Friday deals on Apple TV 4K, MagSafe, and iPad as well as massive savings on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air in our dedicated articles.

We’re keeping track of all of the season’s best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you’ll find for Black Friday 2022

