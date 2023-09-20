We're Ready For The Next Limited Edition Xbox Console – Pure Xbox

Guest
Will it be Starfield-themed?
Well, we regret to inform you that we could have been playing Starfield right now on our Xbox Series consoles, as the game’s initial 11/11/22 launch date has just passed. While we’re disappointed that we can’t go hands-on with Bethesda’s next epic just yet, we’re happy that the team is getting all the time it needs to make things right. However, the passing of its old launch date has got us thinking about limited edition Xbox hardware, funnily enough.
After last year’s Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console, which is a thing of beauty by the way, we had Starfield penned as the next game to receive some sort of limited edition hardware – potentially the next unique Series X design. Of course, this hadn’t been confirmed by Xbox or Bethesda, it just made sense given the scope of the project and its planned launch date. Now that the date has slipped, we’re not quite so sure on a Starfield console; Xbox has rarely shipped a new console outside of the holiday season!
There are plenty of other upcoming first-party titles that could get their own system though. Forza Motorsport is one that immediately comes to mind following last year’s Forza Horizon 5 LE controller, although again, if FM is set for Spring 2023 it might miss out. Titles like Avowed and Hellblade 2 are other potential suitors, especially if they line up as big fall releases for Xbox.
Of course, it ain’t all about the console itself! Xbox loves a good limited edition controller, so some of these upcoming exclusives are bound to see a themed pad or two. Remember when Gears of War 4 and Halo 5 got two LE controllers per-game? Those were the days; we’d love to see multiple controller designs come to market for the next big Xbox release!
Anyway, while we’re happy with the Halo Infinite console, and all the controllers Xbox has shipped so far this gen (Design Lab improvements included), we’re eagerly awaiting the next bit of themed Xbox hardware from Microsoft. Will that theme be Starfield? Will it be Forza? Will it be Fable? Come take your pick from the poll below!
(You can select up to 9 answers)
About Ben Kerry
Ben is a fan of action, racing and straight-up shootin’ in any video game he can get his hands on. When he’s not gaming, Ben spends his time listening to way too much Guns N’ Roses, watching football and probably eating somewhere.
Comments 20
Diablo or final fantasy
I hoped they would re-release the Halo Series X as that was pretty much impossible to get unless you were using bots or sitting on twitter all day waiting for alerts. Never happened, sadly, and I just use the standard black one I was able to pick up. Whatever the next special edition is, keep making them for a bit longer so people can purchase them lol.
Meh. The Halo edition last year was VERY nice, but I never could get one due to scarcity. Microsoft seems to not be concerned about selling consoles or much else this generation. I’ll just keep my standard Series X and S models that haven’t even been fully utilized by developers yet (and likely never will be).
I would like a Gears 6 console..
Forza or Fable could look cool, maybe a Series X in the colours matching the controllers they have put out
Got to say a "nasa punk"series x would be hard to resist
If only Microsoft could put out games as quickly as they do console designs…
We’re ready for more games rather than Console designs.
@inactive I remember I got extremely lucky, I was checking regularly on Amazon (like once per hour) and somehow I got it in the right day and the right time as it became available for preorder, but not even a couple of minutes later it was unavailable and it never showed up again, I think that’s the most lucky I’ve ever been.
AMAZON IS SELLING SERIES S FOR 100 BUCKS RIGHT NOW 11.13.2022…..holy smokes that’s a sell…if I didn’t have an Series x…I’d buy this right now
So many console designs and remote designs yet 0 AAA games from xbox this year.
I’d rather have an Xbox gamepad similar to the PS5 one.
@mac01208 It seems to be a Chinese distributor with zero history, and there’s a secondary account also selling the Series S for the same price, with like 2 reviews. I would have fallen for this scam too if Amazon didn’t "accidentally break" and didn’t finish the "Buy It Now" process, as it seems Amazon may know something is up with these listings. It was only when it wouldn’t complete the purchase or even add it to my cart that I looked at the sellers name and history.
@Bmartin001 for sure all the Gears consoles have been well done in the past. I am a huge Gears of War fan. I would bare minimum get the controller if it were sold separately. I have a Series X and i like the look of it in black. I even put the Black plates on my PS5 to make it blend into my setup.
I know this doesn’t fit the criteria, but I can’t be the only one that thinks that a Scorn themed Xbox would be absolutely awesome. I never get any special editions of anything but I would get that.
@Bmartin001 since we are wanting special edition consoles based on games that do not exist yet, I would like a Halo Forever version and a Doom Infinite version. Haha.
Don’t care what the console looks like, just put good games on it.
I’m ready for an actual next generation game…
@Bmartin001 I second that.
I think they should put all their focus on AAA games, never mind the consoles, or mini fridge’s or anything else.
