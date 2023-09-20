How to Disable Wallpaper Dimming on iPhone? – Gadget Bridge

iPhone wallpaper too dark? Here’s how can restore it to the normal level.
Have you ever noticed the change in the colour tones of your wallpaper whenever your turn on the dark mode on your iPhone? Turning on the dark mode also makes your wallpaper darker. Turning off the dark mode will also restore your wallpaper to its normal colour tone. However, there is also a way to retain your normal wallpaper without turning off the dark mode. You just simply need to disable wallpaper dimming on your iPhone. Here’s how you can do that.
Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone.
Step 2: Scroll down and select Wallpaper.Step 3: Turn the toggle bar off for ‘Dark Appearance Dims Wallpaper.’Your wallpaper will be restored to its normal colour tone and brightness.
Remember, this will work with some of the iPhones (like the iPhone 13 series) and iOS version only, newer iPhone models like the iPhone 14 series do not have this option.
This is how you can disable wallpaper dimming on your iPhone. Wallpaper dimming comes in handy when you’re browsing your phone at night and the wallpaper is unusually brighter than the rest of the windows in your phone. A brighter wallpaper can strain the eyes, especially when your iPhone is in dark mode.
