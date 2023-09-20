How to download Windows 8.1 for free – Digital Trends









To say Windows 8 is a knockout crowd-pleaser would be a downright — and dastardly — lie. As sleek, swift and imaginative as the touchscreen operating system may be have seemed upon its initial release, it didn’t exactly excel at combining the best of both the mobile and desktop worlds, disgruntling Microsoft patrons and leaving them fumbling for the Start Menu like an 8-year-old manically flips through Where’s Waldo? Fortunately, the recently released Windows 8.1 upgrade addresses some of the biggest woes and flubs, incorporating better search functions, great cloud integration and quicker boot speeds among other improvements. Sure, Windows 8.1 remains Window 8 at its core, but we can still think of a whopping 8.1 reasons to upgrade to Windows 8.1.

Although those running machines equipped with Windows 7 can purchase the standard version ($120) and pro version ($200) of the software, the new OS update is currently available as a free download through the Windows Store on any Window 8 device. No purchase necessary.

Here’s our quick guide on how to download and install Windows 8.1 for free so you can stop pining for what once was and enjoy some of the OS’ best features — and trust us — it’s not the Start button.

Step 1: Check the system requirements — Upgrading to Windows 8.1 shouldn’t be an issue considering the OS requirements are nearly identical to those of Windows 8, but be sure to check the full list of Windows 8.1 requirements just in case.

Step 2: Backup your computer — Although you’ll retain critical files and apps when you upgrade to Windows 8.1, it’s always a good idea to backup anything you don’t want to lose as errors do occur. Check out our guide on how to backup your computer and our top picks for the best free backup software before continuing.

Step 3: Connect and install latest updates — Make sure your PC is plugged into a power supply, connected to the Internet and equipped with the latest updates prior to installing Windows 8.1. Doing so will help insure the update installs properly. Although Windows updates are automatically downloaded and installed by default, you can always check for any necessary updates via Windows Update.

Step 3: Install Windows 8.1 — Navigate to the Start screen, click or tap the Windows Store tile featuring the shopping bag and select Windows 8.1 panel predominately displayed on the Windows Store homepage. If not viewable, it’s likely you need to install the other Windows updates prior to updating the OS. Alternatively, you may be running an edition of Windows 8, such as Windows 8 Enterprise, that doesn’t support the free update from the Store.

Once located, click or tap the purple Download in the top-left corner. Windows 8.1 will automatically download and install in the background, checking to ensure you have the required disk space and necessary updates while you continue using your device. The installer will inform you if any further updates or actions are required before you can complete the update process, and if interrupted, click or tap the download button again to resume from where you left off.

Step 4: Restart and set up — Restart your computer when prompted following the initial installation — a process that can take up to a few hours depending your system — or allow Windows to start automatically after 15 minutes. Once your computer restarts, accept the Microsoft software license terms and continue with the on-screen setup wizard. Although your desktop apps will appear once Windows 8.1 is fully updated, all previously-downloaded Windows Store apps will need be reinstalled manually. To do so, navigate to the Start screen, click or tap the Windows Store tile access the Your apps section of the Store, and select all the apps you want to install before tapping or clicking Install. Like the Windows 8.1 update, the apps will automatically download in the background while you work.

Step 5: Enjoy — Now just revel in Microsoft’s latest endeavor in the world of operating systems.

What do you think of our quick guide on how to download and install Windows 8.1 for free? Did we miss something? Let us know in the comments below.

Windows 11 is chock-full of shortcuts that can help you work more efficiently and effectively. Some of them are unique to Windows, and some are common to most operating systems. But if you’re a Windows user, then you’ll want to keep each of these in mind.

There are too many shortcuts to cover, so I’m focusing on the ones that I use the most. I’m a writer who uses a variety of systems to get my work done, so my favorite shortcuts are specific to what I do the most. You may come across some other shortcuts that are more relevant to your workflow, but these are the ones I reach for constantly.

The basics

If you want to cut back on your PCs power, monitor it during intense workloads, or are just curious about its power use, you need to learn how to measure your PC’s power draw. Fortunately, there are a number of different ways you can do this with greater accuracy. Solutions run the gamut from easy to more difficult and include both software and hardware options.

Here’s how to quickly and easily measure your computer’s power consumption in a few steps.

As a tech writer, details matter, so I immediately jumped on using Beeftext when I discovered it. It’s a typing application for Windows (there are alternatives for other operating systems I’ll cover here, as well), and I first loaded it up to ensure that my typing was accurate. I didn’t expect how much it would supercharge my productivity in the process.

Beeftext isn’t a fancy, AI-enhanced writing tool. It’s a classic text expander, also known as a text substitution app. If you’ve never used one before, you really need to experience this kind of computer magic. I type in a few letters, then hit the space bar. Instantly, a long word, phrase, or even several lines of text will appear.

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source







