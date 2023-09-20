SpaceX launches 56 new Starlink satellites into orbit and lands … – Space.com









When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Liftoff occurred at 1:03 a.m. ET on Sunday (May 14).

SpaceX launched new batch of its Starlink broadband satellites to orbit early Sunday morning (May 14) and landed a rocket at sea in the company’s latest successful mission.

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with 56 Starlink spacecraft lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Sunday at 1:03 a.m. EDT (0503 GMT).

Related: Starlink satellite train: How to see in the night sky The Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth 8.5 minutes after liftoff, landing on the SpaceX droneship Just Read the Instructions, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. It will marked the 11th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description.

The Falcon 9’s upper stage, meanwhile, carried the 56 Starlink satellites to l ow Earth orbit. All 56 are scheduled to be deployed about 65 minutes after launch.

— Falcon 9: SpaceX’s workhorse rocket

— SpaceX launches 1st batch of new ‘V2 mini’ Starlink satellites to orbit

— 10 weird things about SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites

SpaceX has now launched nearly 4,400 satellites for Starlink, the company’s huge and ever-growing broadband megaconstellation. More of than 4,000 of those spacecraft are currently active, according to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell.

Sunday morning’s launch was the 29th Falcon 9 flight of the year and the 31st orbital mission overall for SpaceX in 2023. The other two orbital flights were launched by SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy rocket.

Mike Wall is the author of “Out There” (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall. Follow us @Spacedotcom , or on Facebook and Instagram .

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, “Out There,” was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

When SpaceX’s Starship is ready to settle Mars, will we be? (op-ed)

‘Hubble Hugger’ space shuttle engine mounted on Artemis 2 moon rocket (photos)

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample return to Earth: Live updates

By Robert Z. Pearlman September 16, 2023

By Josh Dinner September 16, 2023

By Tereza Pultarova September 15, 2023

By Robert Lea September 15, 2023

By Joe Rao September 15, 2023

By Mike Wall September 15, 2023

By Brett Tingley September 15, 2023

By Mike Wall September 15, 2023

By Harry Baker September 15, 2023

By Robert Z. Pearlman September 15, 2023

By Samantha Mathewson September 15, 2023

Space is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source







