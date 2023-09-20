Netflix Top 10: ‘You People’ Debuts at No. 1 for English-Language Movies With More Than 55 Million Hours Watched – Variety









By BreAnna Bell

Kenya Barris’ “You People” opened to promising figures over the weekend.

According to Netflix’s figures, the star-studded comedy featuring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lauren London quickly rose in the ranks during the Jan. 23-29 viewing window becoming Netflix’s No. 1 film with 55.65 million hours viewed following its Jan. 27 premiere.

In another take on the classic “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” story, the film follows the ensuing culture clash that takes place when two LA millennials from different backgrounds fall in love and face the ultimate relationship test: meeting the parents. Hill and Barris both wrote the movie.

Also worth noting on the film side, “All Quiet on the Western Front” saw an increase of more than 190% in viewership over the prior week following its nine Academy Award nominations. The German war drama scored 8.17 million hours viewed and was in the top 10 in 33 countries.

“Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 continued to reign at No. 1 on the TV side with 55.61 million hours watched – a significant drop from the previous week’s 87.4 million hours viewed that placed it just below the numbers for “You People.” “Ginny & Georgia” Season 1 also made the chart at No. 3 with 31.1 million hours viewed.

Sitting just below the drama is “Wednesday.” In its 10th week on the chart, the series climbed back up to second place after falling to “Vikings: Valhalla” Season 2 last week with 35.86 million hours. Despite the decrease, the series still shows no sign of leaving the streamer’s list of popular titles any time soon.

“That ’90s Show” ranked fourth on the chart with 26.25 million hours viewed in its first full week of availability on the streamer. That’s a notable drop from the previous week’s opening numbers. The rebooted comedy scored 41.08 million in its first four days of streaming, placing it at No. 5.

Making their debuts on the Top 10 chart is Season 1 of “Lockwood & Co,” Season 1 of “Bling Empire: New York,” and “Bake Squad” Season 2. The thriller series following teen paranormal investigators picked up 25.12 million hours viewed following its Jan. 27 premiere, placing it in sixth place under “Vikings: Valhalla” Season 2. Meanwhile, the reality TV spinoff ranked eighth with a recorded 14.28 million hours watched after its first ten days of availability. The sophomore season of “Bake Squad” sits in ninth place with 13.04 million hours viewed.

Elsewhere on the chart is “New Amsterdam” (14.32 million) and “Kaleidoscope” (12.1 million).

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Jan. 23-29 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by English-language movies, non-English-language TV shows and then non-English-language movies.

