iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Options Potentially Revealed in iOS 17 … – MacRumors









Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 17 to developers yesterday, and among the changes in the latest beta are some new code snippets that potentially hint at functionality for the rumored Action button on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max.



The Action button, which could be similar to the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button but with more phone-focused options, is expected to be a new physical button on the next-generation Pro iPhone models that replaces the Ring/Silent switch. The Action button would allow users to quickly access various functions and settings without necessarily unlocking the device or navigating to an app.

According to the code found in ‌iOS 17‌ beta 4, the Action button could have nine different options that users can customize and assign to different actions. While the code only lists feature names related to the Action button, we can infer what most of them will be able to do:

Apple has not yet unveiled the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, but an announcement and launch are expected in the usual September timeframe. If the rumors are correct, the Action button could be one of the key new features that makes the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ stand out from its predecessors.

