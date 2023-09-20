What's New on HBO Max in April 2023 – Collider









From ‘Barry’ to ‘Love & Death,’ HBO Max is looking to have an exciting April.

If you are one of the many watching the fourth and final season of Succession on HBO Max, there'll be plenty of new titles coming to the service this April while you wait for new episodes as well as new seasons of some of your favorite HBO shows. The Roy family aren't the only characters that are bidding farewell this Spring, as the fourth and final season of Bill Hader's Emmy-winning dark comedy series Barry will be premiering on HBO Max this April, which finds the hitman-turned-aspiring actor, behind bars. The DC superhero series Titans will also be premiering its final episodes on HBO Max in April. This month will also bring a new season of the fan-favorite comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show with Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, and Sky Townsend all returning to the main cast. Elizabeth Olsen is returning to the small screen with the highly anticipated true-crime limited series Love & Death where the WandaVision star will be taking on the role of Candy Montgomery, an active member of her church whose extramarital affair with a family friend takes a deadly turn. Bridget Everett's critically acclaimed dramedy Somebody Somewhere will also be returning for Season 2. All 13 episodes of Phil Lord and Chris Miller's cult-hit animated series Clone High will also be premiering on the service in April, ahead of the revival.

You can check out the list below to see what else is coming to HBO Max this April.

The Blue Lagoon, 1980

Breathe, 2017 (HBO)

The Brother’s Warner, 2007

The Circle, 2017 (HBO)

Clean and Sober, 1988 (HBO)

The Cold Light of Day, 2012 (HBO)

Coraline, 2009 (HBO)

City by the Sea, 2002 (HBO)

Dark Blue, 2002 (HBO)

Drive Angry, 2011 (HBO)

Dumb & Dumber To, 2014 (HBO)

Enter the Warrior’s Gate, 2016 (HBO)

Entertainment, 2015 (HBO)

Evan Almighty, 2007 (HBO)

Experimenter, 2015 (HBO)

Ghost, 1990 (HBO)

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, 2009 (HBO)

Harriet The Spy, 1996 (HBO)

Hit & Run, 2012 (HBO)

Homegrown, Season 3

The Host, 2007 (HBO)

House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)

The House Bunny, 2008

Hunter Killer, 2018 (HBO)

I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)

Iris, 2014 (HBO)

The Kid, 2019 (HBO)

Kiss the Girls, 1997 (HBO)

Knowing, 2009 (HBO)

Land of the Pharaohs, 1955

The Last Circus, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Days on Mars, 2013 (HBO)

Lemon, 2017 (HBO)

Let's Be Cops, 2014 (HBO)

Letters To Juliet, 2010 (HBO)

A Lion is in the Streets, 1953

The Long Riders, 1980 (HBO)

Lucy, 2014 (HBO)

Monos, 2019 (HBO)

Mud, 2013 (HBO)

Music Within, 2007 (HBO)

Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)

Noma: My Perfect Storm, 2015 (HBO)

No Way Out, 1987 (HBO)

One Missed Call, 2008 (HBO)

Outlaws, 2017 (HBO)

Outrage, 2009 (HBO)

The Piece Maker, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Push, 2009 (HBO)

Rachel, Rachel, 1968

Results, 2015 (HBO)

Safe Haven, 2013 (HBO)

Safe in Hell, 1931

School Life, 2016 (HBO)

Smokin’ Aces, 2006 (HBO)

The Smurfs 2, 2013

The Smurfs Movie, 2011

The Soloist, 2009 (HBO)

Spring Breakers, 2012 (HBO)

Storm Warning, 1951

The Strawberry Blonde, 1941

Taken 3, 2014 (HBO)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)

Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster), 2015 (HBO)

Valkyrie, 2008 (HBO)

Walker: Independence, 2023

The Wave, 2016 (HBO)

We Are The Best!, 2014 (HBO)

White God, 2014 (HBO)

Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)

Royal Crackers, Season 1

Craig of the Creek, Season 4E

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

The Winchesters, Season 1

Kung Fu, Season 3

Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO)

Happy to be Home with the Benkos, Season 1

U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland

Highlights: U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland

The Last Ship, 2014

Titans, Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

#BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Clone High, 2002

100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Barry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

Para – We Are King (Para – Wir Sind King), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1D

U.S. Men's Soccer vs. Mexico

Highlights: U.S. Men's Soccer vs. Mexico

Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Diary of an Old Home, Season 2

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 3

Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor, Special

Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Love & Death, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

Headless Chickens (Pollos sin cabeza), Max Original

Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docu Series Premiere

Moonage Daydream, 2022

