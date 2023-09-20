Valorant patch 6.02 fixes issues with four agents & Lotus – ONE Esports









Lotus is looking much better.

A new update has hit the live servers with Valorant patch 6.02. This patch is targeted at ping issues which impacted the player experience but also includes the move of the voice chat evaluation program to a limited beta, alongside bug fixes for agents, maps, and more. Oh, and let’s not forget the previously mentioned nerfs to the Stinger.

In particular, the systems update adjusted the server rewind time by roughly 60 ms in an effort to take away some of the advantage given to a player with high ping. The server rewind time is a feature that helps to better align the player’s character with the timing of bullets being fired to make things more seamless.

Previously, this led to issues where players on lower pings felt they were being eliminated after already safely repositioning behind cover. The reduction from 200 ms to 140 ms in patch 6.02 should help to alleviate that.

Riot Voice Evaluation is officially moving into the beta stage in a limited format with Valorant patch 6.02. The program revealed last year is being created in an effort to improve Riot’s “behavioral reports data collection capabilities and improve the impact of our comms related behavioral interventions,” according to the patch notes.

As toxicity has become more of a staple of online spaces, Riot aims to improve the experience for players with new programs such as this.

KAY/O, Raze, Yoru, and Cypher were all targeted with various bug fixes as part of the patch.

It wasn’t all agents either. Both Lotus and Fracture saw bug fixes in patch 6.02 as well with the former getting the brunt of the adjustments.

It’s not the biggest patch, but it’s something. You can find the full Valorant patch 6.02 notes via Riot here or below:

When a player fires a shot, it takes time for the input to reach the server. To prevent you from needing to lead your shots, VALORANT implements server rewinding. When the server determines the outcome of a shot, it rewinds character positions around the bullet to match their locations at the time when the shot was initially fired. Finding the right limit for a max rewind amount is important for reducing cases of anyone feeling like they need to lead shots, or that they can still be shot after safely repositioning themselves.

When we launched the game, the max rewind value was set to 200 ms based on what we deemed as acceptable networking conditions (factoring in some amount of additional input/processing latency) to play VALORANT. Based on player data since launch, we’ve determined that this value is too high for the networking conditions experienced by most of you. —Kevin Lee, Software Engineer

We feel that the Stinger is overperforming at medium to long range engagements at its price point. Force buying Heavy Armor and Stingers on both round 2 and 3 was too effective and lacked the appropriate nuance and economic tradeoffs. We hope that players can occasionally still access this strategy granted they have the credits to do so.

