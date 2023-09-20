Where to watch 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything – Rotten Tomatoes

Trouble logging in?
Home > 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything > Season 1
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
It covers familiar ground, but with a feast of rare footage and a clear affection for its subject 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything is as edifying as it is entertaining. Read critic reviews
Watch 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything: Season 1 with a subscription on Apple TV+.
1. What's Happening?
Air date: May 21, 2021
As the unrest of the '60s evolves into a new decade, musicians like Marvin Gaye and John Lennon become the conscience of the culture.
2. End of the Acid Dream
Air date: May 21, 2021
Sly Stone, The Rolling Stones and Jim Morrison retreat from the world, but there's no escape from the growing epidemic of hard drugs.
3. Changes
Air date: May 21, 2021
New sounds and styles emerge following The Beatles' breakup, with Marc Bolan and Alice Cooper bringing glam to the world.
4. Our Time Is Now
Air date: May 21, 2021
Carole King and Joni Mitchell smash sexist boundaries and record iconic albums; Elton John and Lou Reed explore queer music and culture.
5. The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
Air date: May 21, 2021
The United States is convulsed by deep racial unrest; Curtis Mayfield, The Last Poets and Gil Scott-Heron write about a revolution that feels imminent.
6. Exile
Air date: May 21, 2021
Drugs, drink and debauchery reach a devastating peak, yet Sly Stone, The Rolling Stones, and Jim Morrison produce some of their best music.
7. Respect
Air date: May 21, 2021
James Brown, Ike and Tina Turner, and the artists at Stax Records make music on their own terms despite working in an industry rife with racism.
8. Starman
Air date: May 21, 2021
With reggae and synthesizers on the rise, a range of artists- from Iggy Pop and Lou Reed to Alice Cooper- inspire a creative triumph.
Asif Kapadia
Executive Producer
James Gay-Rees
Executive Producer
David Joseph
Executive Producer
Adam Barker
Executive Producer
