Where to watch 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything – Rotten Tomatoes

Home > 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything > Season 1

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

Critics Consensus

It covers familiar ground, but with a feast of rare footage and a clear affection for its subject 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything is as edifying as it is entertaining. Read critic reviews

Watch 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything: Season 1 with a subscription on Apple TV+.

1. What's Happening?

Air date: May 21, 2021

As the unrest of the '60s evolves into a new decade, musicians like Marvin Gaye and John Lennon become the conscience of the culture.

2. End of the Acid Dream

Air date: May 21, 2021

Sly Stone, The Rolling Stones and Jim Morrison retreat from the world, but there's no escape from the growing epidemic of hard drugs.

3. Changes

Air date: May 21, 2021

New sounds and styles emerge following The Beatles' breakup, with Marc Bolan and Alice Cooper bringing glam to the world.

4. Our Time Is Now

Air date: May 21, 2021

Carole King and Joni Mitchell smash sexist boundaries and record iconic albums; Elton John and Lou Reed explore queer music and culture.

5. The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Air date: May 21, 2021

The United States is convulsed by deep racial unrest; Curtis Mayfield, The Last Poets and Gil Scott-Heron write about a revolution that feels imminent.

6. Exile

Air date: May 21, 2021

Drugs, drink and debauchery reach a devastating peak, yet Sly Stone, The Rolling Stones, and Jim Morrison produce some of their best music.

7. Respect

Air date: May 21, 2021

James Brown, Ike and Tina Turner, and the artists at Stax Records make music on their own terms despite working in an industry rife with racism.

8. Starman

Air date: May 21, 2021

With reggae and synthesizers on the rise, a range of artists- from Iggy Pop and Lou Reed to Alice Cooper- inspire a creative triumph.

Asif Kapadia

Executive Producer

James Gay-Rees

Executive Producer

David Joseph

Executive Producer

Adam Barker

Executive Producer

