Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 25: Get new costumes for Alvaro Reigniton – HT Tech

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for March 25: The right way to progress through a game like Free Fire is to unlock all the characters and max them out to have an advantage. And all this while, keep pushing your ranking as much as possible. But every once in a while, we face a plateau that seems just too difficult to break. If you have reached a point like that in the game, maybe it is time for you to do things differently. If you are out of ideas, then you can simply check out many of the YouTube or Twitch streamers to learn the their tactics and apply them in the game. Just remember never to give up. And to keep your spirits high, you should claim today’s redeem codes and get some cool freebies. Details for that have been provided below.

But before we go there, here’s the big announcement of the week from Garena Free Fire North America Twitter. The tweet says, “Don’t miss your chance to get the free Grenade- Blast ‘n’ Shrug from the Alvaro campaign! Just top up 1 diamond or more from today until 27th March”.

These redeem codes are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation for the community. These are unique, 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each one offers a mystery reward. These rewards can be any cosmetic items available in the game or even free diamonds. To claim these codes, all you have to do is to go to the official redemption website. Details have been provided at the end.

While there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, a particular code cannot be redeemed by a player twice. These codes have an expiration period of 12-18 hours, so make sure to grab them early. Finally, some of these codes can be restricted to particular regions and so it may not work for you. To avoid this, claim as many codes as you can.

Although the game is banned in India, players from other countries can still redeem them. Check the redeem codes below.

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

E2F86ZREMK49

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on ‘OK’.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

