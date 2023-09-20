Valorant 7.07 Patch Notes: All Updates | GINX Esports TV – GINX Esports TV









Valorant patch 7.07 is expected to be released on October 3 and might bring the leaked Lotus changes, bug fixes, competitive updates, and more. In addition to this, a new skinline will also be available in the store for players to purchase. While Riot hasn’t revealed the complete patch notes for the Valorant 7.07 update, based on the PBE, you can have a look at the initial patch notes for the upcoming patch below.

Since Valorant 7.07 PBE has not been released yet, we don’t know what type of content and updates it will bring. Since it will release on September 22 at 4 PM PDT, the initial patch notes will be available on that day as well, and we will update this page, as we get any information about Valorant patch 7.07, so make sure to keep an eye on it.

Rabia leads the coverage of her first love, VALORANT, and is also a die-hard fan of Genshin Impact’s lore and character designs, though she misses playing retro games like Mario, Roadrash, Need for Speed II, and a lot more. She is currently enjoying Honkai: Star Rail and is eagerly waiting for Minecraft The Wild update. You will also find her playing Fireboy and Watergirl when she is feeling pretty lazy and wants to play It Takes Two once again sometime soon. You can also find her past work on the likes of Gamepur, Sportskeeda, Hard Drive, and more publications. Along with being a gamer, she has done Masters in Mathematics and loves to play with numbers.

