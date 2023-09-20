iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Feature Action Button, USB-C, Face ID … – MacRumors









The fourth-generation iPhone SE will have an iPhone 15 Pro-style Action Button, among several other significant new features, according to the leaker known as “Unknownz21.”

Earlier this week, the leaker described the fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ as “effectively an iPhone 14 derivative,” echoing previous reports from the likes of Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In their latest tweet, Unknownz21 provides some new details about Apple’s next low-cost iPhone and reiterates that its design will be based on the ‌iPhone 14‌. The device will apparently feature a USB-C port, moving the ‌iPhone SE‌ away from Lightning for the first time. It will also purportedly have Face ID, dispelling previous rumors that the ‌iPhone SE‌ could retain a Touch ID button.

Most interestingly, they claim that the device will sport an Action Button like the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. This would be a clear differentiator between the ‌iPhone SE‌ and the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, which are not expected to offer the feature. The ‌iPhone SE‌ will also reportedly retain a single rear camera setup like the current model.

Earlier this week, it was reported that manufacturers are currently bidding to receive orders from Apple for the fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌’s OLED display panels, which would be a significant upgrade over the existing model’s LCD. The next-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ is also believed to be among the first to contain Apple’s long-rumored custom 5G modem. It is not expected to launch until 2025.

