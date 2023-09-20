Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond – Yahoo Finance









Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix shares went up after releasing its quarterly results and announcing co-founder Reed Hastings is stepping down as chief executive officer, leaving the position to Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters.

Sarandos is already co-CEO of the streaming giant.

Netflix's quarterly revenue came in at $7.85 billion versus a consensus estimate of $7.86 billion and earnings per share of 12 cents vs. Wall Street expectations of 42 cents. The streaming platform added 7.66 million subscribers, topping Wall Street estimates of 4.5 million.



Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom shares fell after the high-end retailer lowered its full year profit outlook to $1.50-$1.70 per share from $2.30 to $2.60.

"The holiday season was highly promotional, and sales were softer than pre-pandemic levels," said CEO Erik Nordstrom in a company update on holiday shopping results.

Net sales fell 3.5% in the nine weeks ending December 31st.

Nordstrom also announced its chief merchandise officer, Teri Bariquit, will retire and a search for a successor is underway.

Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY)

The struggling retailer announced that it received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market staying the company is not in compliance with continued listing requirements because it has not yet filed its quarterly results with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the period ending November 26, 2022.

The notice "has no immediate effect" on the listing or trading of Bed Bath & Beyond's stock, according to the company's 8-K filing.

Bed Bath & Beyond said it "continues to work diligently to finalize its Quarterly Report" and plans to file as promptly as possible to regain compliance with the listing rule.

Peter Brown, CEO of Renaissance Technologies, said during a podcast discussion that his approach was different to competitors.

As part of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union strike against Detroit's Big Three, approximately 13,000 autoworkers recently walked off the job. According to former President Donald Trump, the future looks bleak for America's automotive industry. "The autoworkers will not have any jobs, Kristen, because all of these cars are going to be made in China. The electric cars, automatically, are going to be made in China," Trump told NBC's Kristen Welker during a recent "Meet the Press" interview. "The

(Bloomberg) — Instacart co-founder Apoorva Mehta is checking out with a $1.1 billion fortune following the grocery-delivery company’s initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergVegas’ Newest Resort Is a $3.7 Billion Palace, 23 Years in the MakingTrudeau’s Murder Claim Risks Upending US Courtship of IndiaF-35 Debris Found After a $100 Million Fighter Jet Went MissingIndia, Canada Trade Diplomatic Blows Over Murder AllegationsMehta, 37, who stepped down as chief executive officer in August 2

Warren Buffett had some advice for American Express CEO Steve Squeri at the start of the pandemic.

The stock market's initial reaction to the Fed's decision to leave interest rates unchanged was negative as indexes sank to session lows. Small caps still led the stock market, with the Russell 2000 up 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% as IBM jumped 2.6% to its highest level since December 2022.

A legal team that forced Tesla's directors to agree in July to return more than $700 million in compensation to the automaker for allegedly overpaying themselves are now seeking a huge payday of their own. The lawyers want a judge to approve $229 million in fees, or $10,690 an hour, according to a Sept. 8 filing in Delaware's Court of Chancery. The sum would be distributed among lawyers from four firms that spent several years building a case against the compensation paid to Tesla's directors from 2017 to 2020.

(Bloomberg) — For active managers, the math is stark. Out of thousands of mutual funds, literally only one beat the Nasdaq 100 over the last five, 10 and 15 years. It did so by boiling down stock picks to about two dozen companies and riding almost all of them to gains.Most Read from BloombergVegas’ Newest Resort Is a $3.7 Billion Palace, 23 Years in the MakingFed Set to Pause Rate Hikes, But Don’t Count Out Another IncreaseTrudeau’s Murder Claim Risks Upending US Courtship of IndiaDollar Rally

Dividend stocks are the multi-purpose tool of the markets. They offer investors a two-pronged path towards profitable returns, including a measure of defense against tough market conditions along with a steady source of passive income. It’s an attractive combination. The best dividend stocks will give an inflation-beating income based on the dividend alone, backing it up with a long-term history of reliable payments. It’s a win-win situation for investors: when the stock goes up, you’ll make mon

Investors need to pay close attention to Devon Energy (DVN) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Here's how the Fed's pause on raising interest rates would affect savings products, various types of loans and credit cards.

There was some positive news in the ongoing labor battle between the Big Three and unionized autoworkers, though it came from north of the border as Ford reached a deal with a Canadian auto workers union, possibly providing some precedent for a deal to be reached here in the US.

The Federal Reserve signaled it still sees one more rate hike in 2023, with fewer cuts next year. The stock market sold off.

Stocks were mixed Wednesday as Wall Street digested the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady as expected.

CD rates have still been rising in several terms—setting a handful of new records. But rates are flat or fading in other terms. Is it a sign the CD rate party is winding down?

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX on Monday sued the parents of founder Sam Bankman-Fried, saying that Stanford professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried used the company to enrich themselves at the expense of FTX's customers. FTX, now being led by turnaround specialist John Ray, said that company founder Sam Bankman-Fried ran FTX as a "family business" and misappropriated billions in customer funds for the benefit of a small circle of insiders, including his parents.

(Bloomberg) — A former Wall Street trader who became the head of a major crypto company has been caught up in allegations about drug use and his relationship with a 19-year-old intern at a Bitcoin conference last year as part of a lawsuit filed by a former colleague. Most Read from BloombergVegas’ Newest Resort Is a $3.7 Billion Palace, 23 Years in the MakingFed Set to Pause Rate Hikes, But Don’t Count Out Another IncreaseTrudeau’s Murder Claim Risks Upending US Courtship of IndiaStocks Fall as

GE Healthcare's potential windfall from Leqembi approval is being hampered by CMS coverage of PET scans.

Based on cost of living, tax burden, and average resident age, the Investopedia Retirement Index found that Tennessee is the most highly recommended state for retirement, followed by Florida and then Wyoming.

Stock investors are overlooking major risks, the US economy is faltering, and carefree government spending will hammer the US dollar, Gundlach said.

For most of this century, Germany racked up one economic success after another, dominating global markets for high-end products like luxury cars and industrial machinery, selling so much to the rest of the world that half the economy ran on exports. Jobs were plentiful, the government's financial coffers grew as other European countries drowned in debt, and books were written about what other countries could learn from Germany. Now, Germany is the world’s worst-performing major developed economy, with both the International Monetary Fund and European Union expecting it to shrink this year.

