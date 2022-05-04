Technology
Google's First Foldable Phone To Have A Rather Compact Cover Display – Android Headlines
Google's First Foldable Phone To Have A Rather Compact Cover Display
It seems like Google’s first foldable smartphone will have a rather compact cover display. This information comes from Ross Young, a well-known display analyst who is rarely wrong about such info.
He went to Twitter to uncover some new information. He said that Google’s upcoming foldable smartphone will feature a cover display that will measure 5.8 inches. Its main display will be similar in size to the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, though.
As a reminder, the secondary display on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be quite a bit larger than 5.8 inches. It is tipped to measure 6.19 inches. How’s that possible? Well, Google’s first foldable will have a wider aspect ratio.
After tons of rumors, Google is finally expected to announce its first foldable smartphone this year. The company is tipped to make that announcement in the fourth quarter. The device may launch alongside the Pixel 7 series, or Google may opt to host a separate press event.
That smartphone will compete directly with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, obviously. It will open like a book, and have two displays. Chances are it will be made out of metal and glass, and take some design cues from the Pixel 7 series.
The phone will almost certainly utilize the upcoming chip from Google, the second-gen Google Tensor. That processor is expected to fuel both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as well.
You can expect this foldable smartphone to include high-end specifications across the board. Android 13 will come pre-installed on it, of course, as that foldable will have the same privileges as other Pixel smartphones.
In regards to its name, it was long rumored to be called the Google Pixel Fold. A rumor that surfaced earlier this year said that Google may utilize the ‘Pixel Notepad’ name for it. It remains to be seen. The device is tipped to cost $1,399.
