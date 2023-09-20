LEAKED! iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro MAX CAD renders reveal secret for first time – HT Tech









For weeks, it was reported that Apple could replace the Mute switch on the Pro variants of the iPhone 15 series with an ‘Action’ button, much like the Apple Watch Ultra. Various tipsters have reported that the Pro variants of the iPhone 15 series are set to get a major overhaul, while the standard models could compromise on some of the features. Now, recent CAD renders have given us the first glimpse of how the iPhone 15 Pro variants could look like with the new Action button.

9to5Mac has recently revealed renders of the iPhone 15 Pro variants which show some of the rumoured design changes which could be introduced.

The CAD renders of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, revealed by 9to5Mac, show an Action button which replaces the iconic mute switch on the iPhone 15 Pro. This could be a major design change for Apple as the mute switch has been present since the first iPhone.

Although the iPhone 15 Pro variants were earlier expected to feature solid-state unified volume buttons, it seems like Apple is sticking with the two-button design, which can also be seen in the CAD renders.

According to a previous report, this could be due to Apple running into production issues.

The Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could perform a plethora of functions. It could work similar to the action button found on the Apple Watch Ultra which performs a multitude of functions as it acts like a stopwatch button, can start workouts and activate the Backtrack function on the watch.

According to a leak by a tipster known as analyst941, the action button could be used in a combination to turn off the iPhone. Right now, iPhones can be turned off by holding the power and either of the volume buttons. However, with this action button, the iPhone could be turned off by holding the pressing the action and power buttons.

The leakster also revealed that the action button could be used as a shutter button to be used with the iPhone’s camera app. It could perform multiple functions as a light press of the button would auto-focus the camera while a hard press would capture the image. Moreover, the press and hold of the action button would start a video recording.

Although, it should be noted that all these leaks are based on leaks and unofficial reports and should be taken with a grain of salt. Only the official announcement by Apple will reveal the actual specs and other information about the iPhone 15 series.

