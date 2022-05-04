Home solar system provider raises $260m to expand energy access – ESI Africa

Sun King has announced it has raised $260 million in Series D funding, led by BeyondNetZero, the climate investing venture of General Atlantic, a global growth equity firm, along with M&G Investments’ Catalyst team and Arch Emerging Markets Partners.

The $260 million financing includes $100m in primary investment for Sun King’s continued geographic expansion. The funds will also be allocated towards product-line expansion, including larger solar systems equipped with AC-electricity inverters (capable of powering larger appliances like refrigerators) and new products such as mobile phones.

Previously known as Greenlight Planet, Sun King is a provider of solar energy products for off-grid homes in Africa and Asia. Its recent renaming reflects the monikor under which its products have been sold for years.

To date, Sun King has powered the lives of 82 million people across 40 countries with solar home systems that power lights, mobile phones, radios and larger home appliances. Solar home systems remain more affordable and sustainable than kerosene or new power lines, allowing customers to leapfrog electrical grids and fossil-fuel energy sources entirely.

T. Patrick Walsh, Sun King CEO/co-founder, said this investment i marks an incredible inflexion point for the global off-grid solar industry. The provision of clean energy in underpowered areas enables children to study for school, helps entrepreneurs run small businesses and allows families to power their lives, free from the danger and high cost of kerosene lanterns, he explained.

Sun King operates a direct-to-consumer, pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solar distribution network. It now accounts for 38% of total industry-wide PAYG solar revenue according to the latest data collected by GOGLA, the global association for the off-grid solar energy industry. As a result, the company has eliminated 22 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions while saving consumers $4.4 billion in energy costs.

Sun King co-founder Anish Thakkar pointed out it is now dramatically more affordable to power a home with a solar system than to extend the electrical grid. “For less than the cost of a single electrical pole, we can install an entire solar energy system in-home. This funding will further unlock our ability to scale this revolution to the 1.8 billion people who need these products today, and the next billion who will need them tomorrow.”

