Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 15, 2023: Rare bundles on offer today – HT Tech

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 15: In Garena Free Fire, a maximum of 50 players are allowed to play a 10-minute round, and the one who survives till the last becomes the winner. Although it was banned by the Government of India due to security concerns, it is still a hugely popular game globally with a player base of millions around the world. To keep the players engaged, the developers of Garena Free Fire give out freebies through redeem codes for players to redeem. Players can grab the chance to win amazing bundles, prizes, weapons, diamonds, skins, emotes, and more!

Before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter posted a cool offer. The tweet said, “Looking for a great deal? Spin the Discounted Wheel with up to 40% off to get the Shadow Rogue Bundle and matching MAG-7 skins! Starting at just 3 diamonds. This limited-time deal is not to be missed”.

In Garena Free Fire, players need to get in-game characters and items like weapons and others to survive longer in the game. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. You can also acquire it by spending real cash. However, if you don’t want to spend money, there are some alternative methods like daily redeem codes that are released by the game itself.

Redeem codes are a great way to grab freebies like loot boxes, characters, skins, emotes, weapons, and more. With each code, players can redeem one exclusive reward.

The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours; therefore, players will have to redeem them as early as possible. Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-checking. Tap on ‘OK’.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

