10 Apps You Need to Download Onto Your Xbox Series X|S Right … – MUO – MakeUseOf

The Xbox Series X and S have so many games that you can play to kill any (or all) of the spare time you have on your hands. So many, in fact, that it’s easy to forget it is capable of many more feats besides just gaming.

Your Xbox could become your one-stop shop for all of your entertainment needs by downloading just some of the many apps available on the system via the Microsoft Store.

If you aren’t taking advantage of at least a couple of these apps, your Xbox console might not be living up to its full potential.

A little-known and extremely underrated feature that the Xbox Series X|S has to offer is that you can listen to Spotify while you are playing games. There is nothing quite like your gym playlist to get the blood pumping, and sometimes that is exactly what you need to get that extra boost of energy and confidence to destroy the boss that you’ve been stuck on for a while.

Some video game soundtracks are so good they are worthy of winning a Grammy. You won't want to drown those out, but others could do with a little extra boost from your favorite playlist on Spotify.

Download: Spotify Xbox (Free)

Trophy hunting has become a popular and essential part of gaming for many players. If you’re an achievement hunter, not much can compare to the satisfaction of growing your collection of platinum trophies.

The Xbox already keeps track of most of your achievements, but for those hardcore trophy hunters, the TrueAchievements app provides much more detail and insight into all of your collected achievements.

Download: TrueAchievements (Free)

The Xbox Series X|S has an incredibly diverse range of background themes, especially when you consider all the dynamic and game-related ones. But if you are a person that gets bored easily and likes to switch things up a bit, you might find yourself wishing you had more options.

That’s where the TMX app comes in. The Theme My Xbox app has hundreds of different themes and background images you can use to spice up your Xbox life. If you can imagine a possible theme for your Xbox, it’s probably on the TMX app.

Download: TMX (Free)

Sometimes after you’ve had a particularly long day at work, it’s difficult to muster up the energy required to play a video game. But that doesn’t mean your Xbox can't still save the day. There are bucketloads of great streaming services available on the Xbox Series X|S, so you can sit back, relax, and binge your favorite TV show.

All the most popular streaming services can be found on the console, such as Netflix, Disney+, and even Crunchyroll if you prefer anime.

Download: Netflix (Free)

If you would rather watch YouTube than streaming services, the Xbox has your back. It's free to download and use, unlike streaming services which ask for a monthly subscription fee, and also has a wealth of knowledge about anything ranging from gaming tips to how to change your car battery.

YouTube is a great source of information, and once you download it onto your Xbox Series X|S, you might find yourself wondering why you hadn’t done it earlier.

Download: YouTube (Free)

Installing the Twitch app on your Xbox Series X|S is essential for both viewers and streamers. For gamers that want to make sure they never miss their favorite streamer's Go Live notifications, downloading the Twitch app ensures you won't miss your phone buzzing from the other side of the room while you're mid-Fortnite.

For streamers, the Twitch app is even more essential, as it allows you to stream directly from your Xbox, no PC required. You can even connect your webcam to your console, so your viewers don’t miss your face.

Download: Twitch (Free)

Almost anything in our homes can be controlled with a remote these days. From light switches to air conditioners and even fridges. Downloading the Home Remote app onto your Xbox Series X|S allows you to control all of these smart devices from your console.

Who would have thought we would see the day when your video game console could control your refrigerator? The future really is now. The Xbox Series X|S already has many underrated features to make your gaming life more convenient, so why not make your home life more convenient too by turning your console into a universal remote?

Download: Home Remote ($2.99)

While Discord doesn’t have an app available on the Xbox per se, the Discord app can still connect to your console and is something that is definitely worth exploring. Voice chat with your Xbox friends is great and all, but your Discord app can connect you to any of your online friends, Xbox owners or not.

By connecting your Discord app to your Xbox, you can access your dashboard on your console at any time. That way, you will never miss out on any of the exciting things that are happening over on Discord while you’re gaming on your Xbox.

The Xbox Series X|S comes with a Blu-ray player, but you will need to download the Blu-ray Player app to take full advantage of it. If you spent all that extra money on the ability to play disks on your Xbox, why not use it?

This app won't be very helpful if you have the digital-only Xbox Series S, however, as it does require the disk reader to work. The disk drive is one of the biggest differences to consider when deciding whether to purchase an Xbox Series X or S, but if you love watching DVD and Blu-ray movies then the Xbox Series X is the clear winner.

Download: Blu-ray Player (Free)

If you fancy yourself an Xbox aficionado, downloading the Xbox Insider Hub app onto your system can grant you exclusive access to all things Xbox related. Downloading the Xbox Insider Hub and registering to become an Xbox Insider grants you early access to new features that are coming to the system and even opens up lines of communication with game developers, so you can give them feedback regarding your experience with their games.

If you’re a true Xbox fan, why not solidify it by becoming an Xbox Insider and receiving exclusive knowledge on the Xbox Insider Hub?

Download: Xbox Insider Hub (Free)

The Xbox Series X and S are incredible next-gen consoles that have more to offer than their amazing library of games and eye-meltingly good graphics.

There are a whole host of other things you can use your Xbox console for, even turning your lights on is possible on the system. So go ahead and explore what else your fantastic console can do!

