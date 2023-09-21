Apple Watch Series 8 saves man's life; Fall detection features alerts wife on time | Mint – Mint









Apple’s innovative device, the Apple Watch, once again demonstrated its life-saving capabilities. According to a recent report by Apple Insider, a user named Alexander Laserson encountered a head injury after falling off a ladder. However, his Apple Watch Series 8 intervened by promptly alerting emergency services and informing his spouse through its fall detection feature.

As per the report, the fall was so severe that it rendered Laserson unable to respond to the fall detection alert, which is designed to activate within about a minute and swiftly inform emergency services and designated contacts. Fortunately, Laserson’s wife arrived on the scene shortly after the incident and was able to coordinate with emergency responders using the Apple Watch.

Later, Laserson was quickly taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The medical staff promptly administered the required treatment, including stitching his wounds with seven stitches. Expressing profound appreciation for the life-saving capabilities of the Apple Watch, Laserson conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to Apple for enabling such a swift response during his moment of crisis.

In a similar incident of Apple device saving lives, a 29-year old woman is credited Apple Watch for detecting life-threatening blood clots in her lungs. Kimmie Watkins from Cincinnati, as reported by Local12 says that the Watch detected an irregular heartbeat of 178 beats per minute while she was asleep. She was taking a nap when the Watch alerted her as she had been feeling light-hearted and dizzy.

“I was asleep for about an hour and a half before my watch woke me up with this alarm that said that my heart rate had been too high for too long. So for over 10 minutes, it was too high,” she told the publication.

She added, “I’m very lucky and that, if my nap hadn’t ended, that my partner would have found me, maybe asleep on the couch, not actually sleeping instead of what did happen.”

Watkins then consulted a doctor for medical examination. As per the report, she was told that she is suffering from a saddle pulmonary embolism. The condition limits blood flow through both lungs and has a 50% fatality rate.

Dr. Richard Becker, a cardiologist at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Medicine explained that a saddle pulmonary embolism is the most severe and life-threatening of all, because it’s a blood clot that saddles both the blood vessel to the right lung and to the left lung.

At present, Watkins is on blood thinners and is reportedly working on getting her stamina back. In the report, Watkins says she proudly wears their Apple Watch and is hopeful that her experience will encourage others to do the same. “It might be seen as staying too connected or something, but I think it can be helpful in a health sense, and not just in a connect to people sense,” she said.



