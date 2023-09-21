Shiba Inu hits biggest milestone in Shibarium history – Is the SHIB … – Crypto News Flash









Shiba Inu (SHIB) has continued to chart a way forward for its ecosystem with very crucial milestones from every innovation it is nurturing. In a recent update, it was revealed that the total number of addresses that are now onboarded on the Shibarium Layer-2 testnet has crossed the 14 million benchmark and is now north of 14,061,562.

It is not uncommon to find most crypto projects count the total number of their users as a yardstick to measure growth. In the case of Shiba Inu, the traction that the Shibarium protocol has picked since its inception has placed it on a very rare pedestal that has even surpassed a number of the existing crypto projects that have been in operation for many launches.

Shiba Inu launched Shibarium as a way to re-engineer the scalability of the Ethereum blockchain in consideration of the existing competition from protocols including Polygon (MATIC), Arbitrum (ARB), and Optimism (OP). The fact that Shibarium is getting all of the support it is receiving from the community per the total address count lends credence to the likelihood of more immense embrace when the mainnet goes live.

While the total address count is something to be proud of, the addresses are also largely very functional. The PuppyNet transaction count has also been recording immense growth and has recently topped more than 4.472 million. On the daily count of the transactions, it shows more than 800K daily transactions, a figure that is conservatively healthy for a layer-2 protocol that is still under development.

While the core developers of the Shibarium protocol are yet to unveil when the mainnet will eventually be launched, the overall positivity surrounding the L2 has given an insight into the promising future Shibarium is creating.

The core developers behind the Shiba Inu and Shibarium protocols have raised a very high standard that has notably pushed the expectations from the members of the Shibarium protocols to a whole new level.

While the expectation for the price of Shiba Inu which is changing hands at $0.00001027 at the time of writing is that it will cancel out many of the zeros to trade at 1 cent in the near future. Despite the fact that this is a very bogus projection, the expectation that as many as 500 billion Shiba Inu tokens will be burnt per year has lent credence to the possibility of this growth.

While many SHIB maximalists are not skeptical about whether or not the price of the asset can touch 1 cent, the unclear projection is when this can happen.

Shibarium has continued to chart new horizons as far as major partnerships and integrations are concerned and many are optimistic that by following its roadmap, more unprojected milestones might be charted in the near future.



Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments.

