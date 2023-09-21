VeChain (VET) and Avalanche (AVAX) in 2023 Crypto Market – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
In 2023, Uwerx (WERX) is turning heads with its presale, while VeChain (VET) and Avalanche (AVAX) hold steady in the crypto market. Uwerx, a prospective newcomer, has piqued the interest of investors with its massive surge and prospects.
This article looks at how these three are performing and what they bring to the table this year.
VeChain (VET) is one of the best-known blockchain projects out there right now. It was recently expanded to encompass use cases across various industries, not just supply chains.
The platform launched its VeChain (VET) tokens around the time the mainnet went up. It has since seen significant trading volume and is currently valued at around $0.01976.
As of 2023, VeChain (VET) has over 40 partnerships with firms working on solutions that might herald a breakthrough and the widespread use of blockchain technology.
With its solid partnerships, one would think VeChain (VET) will surge in value. However, that is not the case, as VeChain (VET) has plunged -0.92% in the last 24 hours and -6.18% from its 7-day all-time high of $0.02107.
Avalanche (AVAX), a well-known blockchain platform, had a dramatic surge in monthly active users. Avalanche (AVAX) reached the 1 million mark for the first time just one week following the launch of its brand-new AvaCloud platform.
According to Avalanche (AVAX) price analysis, a bullish trend is beginning to gain traction and has considerable uptrend potential. The AVAX/USD currency pair is now trading at $14.5, indicating a 2.69% increase in value over the previous 24 hours.
Following this, the market experienced a significant upward trend yesterday that was characterized by a spike. This bullish move came after Avalanche (AVAX) experienced a pullback below the $14 level.
Uwerx is the huge catch with the biggest potential, while Avalanche (AVAX) expands its present range.
The emergence of Uwerx (WERX) has completely changed the face of the freelance industry. Uwerx offers a solution to the industry’s present issues, with the global market for freelancing platforms predicted to expand at a CAGR of 15.3% between 2021 and 2026.
For example, the 1% transaction fee is much lower than the fees charged by established exchanges. This will help freelancers optimize profit.
InterFi Network and SolidProof have previously tested and reviewed top-tier security procedures. A similar guarantee of a 25-year team liquidity lock will be made following the presale.
The Alpha version of the platform has endeared more investors with its top functionalities, which include 10 pages of content that will make it more user-friendly and allow users to view more of the platform’s features.
The ongoing 5th stage presale, which has over 72.5 million coins allocated, is selling fast, with each token priced at $0.05245, experts have pointed out that Uwerx (WERX) will rise to over $1.5 before Q3 2024, which emphasizes the need for smart traders to take advantage of the bonus now.
Presale: invest.uwerx.network
Telegram: https://t.me/uwerx_network
Twitter: https://twitter.com/uwerx_network
Website: https://www.uwerx.network
