When is The Little Mermaid on Disney Plus? – Yahoo News









Don’t worry, you poor unfortunate souls. The Little Mermaid is coming to streaming – but a Disney Plus release could still be some way off.

No, this isn’t scuttlebutt. Below, we’ve looked at Disney Plus’ recent releases to analyze and predict exactly when The Little Mermaid should be available to watch on streaming. Are you ready? Let’s go under the sea and dive into The Little Mermaid’s potential streaming release date.

Disney announced in 2021 that its theatrical releases would have a minimum 45-day run in theaters before heading to Disney Plus. The traditional window usually extends to 90 days – as has been the case with multiple new Marvel movies, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania coming to streaming after 89 days. Before that, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reached Disney Plus after 82 days.

Seeing as how The Little Mermaid will likely far outgross both, we can expect it to have long legs – and fins – at the box office.

If that’s the case, The Little Mermaid should be available on Disney Plus around 90 days after its theatrical release. That would mean a late August 2023 release window, specifically around August 24 – though nothing has been confirmed as of writing.

For more on The Little Mermaid, check out our guide to all the major differences between the live-action remake and the 1989 animated original. Then look at the thingamabobs and whatzits coming your way very soon with our look at new Disney movies.

