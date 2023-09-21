Get the Amazon Echo Show and Smart Plug for 68% off now for Prime Day – New York Post









Submit

Δ

Thanks for contacting us. We've received your submission.

Alexa, turn on the lights; we have something to show you.

Even during the last few hours of the first October Amazon Prime Day Event, there are still some glowing deals that we want to shed some light on.

One of those actually amazing deals is on this Amazon Echo Show 5 device bundle, coming with the second generation of the device, plus an Amazon Smart Plug.

Together, these tech tools are unstoppable, as they can turn on and off the lights in your home, manage your calendar and grocery lists, provide weather and news, and so much more.

For a limited time only — until midnight on Oct. 12, to be specific — the bundle is now 68% off, going from the normal retail price of $110 down to a shockingly low $35.

The device comes in three colors: charcoal black, navy blue and white. Match your nightstand, kitchen, or anywhere else you choose to put your new home assistant.

source







