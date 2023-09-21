Top 10 Free Fire players in India – Sportskeeda

Garena Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games. The title has garnered a fantastic player base in India, with millions of players pushing to reach amongst the top 1% of players globally. In this fast-paced battle royale title, players need to learn from every game they play. They must improve their gameplay with those lessons to reach the top. Alternatively, they can follow the gameplay of the best players in India and try to implement what they have learned to become better players. This article will focus on finding India’s top 10 Free Fire players.

With their impressive gameplay skills and ability to make better decisions under pressure, these players have consistently proven themselves in the game. These players have turned a few heads toward the boom in the competitive gaming scene in India. So, without further ado, let’s dive in to find India’s top 10 gamers of this battle royale title.

TSG Jash is one of the leading 1% players worldwide and is undoubtedly one of the best Free Fire players in the country. With his outstanding skills, he is one of the most important players in his TSG team. Jash’s tactical knowledge, incredible aim, and flanking skills make it challenging for other players to face him.

TSG Jash’s ID is 123643969, and players can follow his gameplay on his YouTube Channel, Two-Side Gamers.

Jayesh Jadav is counted among the most successful players from India. Jayesh is a part of the TSM FTX India clan. He has been crucial in his clan’s triumph in different Free Fire tournaments. However, apart from the teams’ performances, Jayesh has been the MVP twice in 2021.

Jayesh has a YouTube channel called MR JAY, where he streams his gameplay. Players can follow his gameplay there to try and learn from it.

Raistar is another top-tier Free Fire player from India. This quality player of the battle royale title is from Kerala and is famous for his one-tap shot skill. He is known as the Aim God because of his fantastic aim and flanking skills. Raistar is not only among the best Free Fire players, but he is also one of the best YouTube streamers when it comes to streaming Free Fire.

He plays for the clan GyanGamingGG. Raistar’s player id in the game is 12022250, and he streams Free Fire gameplay on his YouTube Channel with the same name.

SK Sabir is another excellent Free Fire player from India, among the top 5% of Free Fire players worldwide. SK Sabir represents the Boss Guild clan and has been a crucial player for them. This player is particularly famous for his enemy spotting and aims shooting. SK Sabir’s calm and composed gameplay help him stay calm and make better decisions in pressure situations.

The player’s ID is 55479535, and he streams his gameplay on SK Sabir Boss.

Action Bolt is one of the most aggressive players in the game from India who tries to justify his username with his gameplay. With his fantastic gunplay and fast-paced tactics, Anup Mandal, aka Action Bolt, has won over a lot of gamers in the Free Fire community. He plays for his guild Bolt Army and takes part in competitive matches with that guild. His excellent K/D ratio of above 5 with a winning percentage of 44% brings him to the list of the most skilled players for the battle royale title from India.

Action Bolt streams his gameplay on his YouTube channel, Action Bolt.

With his outstanding performances and unbelievable stats, Sudip Sarkar has earned his place on this list. Sudip is a Free Fire player with excellent close-range combat skills. His unique gameplay always takes opposing teams by surprise. He ranks amongst the top 3% of Free Fire players globally. He plays for the Final Strike guild and is the guild’s leader.

He is among the most well-known streamers who stream his gameplay on his YouTube channel with the same name. 97653930 is his Free Fire ID.

Jigs from the Boss Guild clan is another fantastic player for the battle royale title. With a 41% winning rate, Jigs is among the top one percent of players in the battle royale title. He is the leader of the Boss Guild clan. His leadership qualities and strength in close-range combat are impressive. The player has developed a unique gameplay style with his countless hours of playtime.

He shows off his skills on his YouTube channel, ROLEX Sir YT.

Rakesh is also a member of the Boss Guild clan and is most famous for his sound knowledge of different tactics. The player excels in squad games and has a K/D ratio of almost 7. These stats talk a lot about his expertise in the game. Rakesh Shetty, aka Rakesh00007, is among the top 7% of players globally. Players can follow his stats by searching for him in the game.

His ID is 47282554, and he streams his gameplay on his YouTube channel with the same name.

Ajju Bhai represents the Arrow clan in the competitive gaming scene and is among the top 17% of players globally. Ajju Bhai is most famous for his unique gameplay and fast and accurate movement in the game.

Ajju Bhai streams his gameplay on his YouTube channel Total Gaming and has over 34.8m subscribers who enjoy his streams.

GyanSujan is another top-tier player of Garena’s battle royale title from India who is also among the top 11% of players globally for the battle royale title. GyanSujan is well-known in the community for his fantastic snipping skills. GyanSujan takes part in competitive games for his clan, GyanGamingGG.

The player streams his gameplay on his YouTube channel, Gyan Gaming.

