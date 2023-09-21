A Bear Lookalike on Mars – NASA Mars Exploration – NASA Mars Exploration









February 01, 2023

A hill with a V-shaped collapse structure, two craters and a circular fracture pattern — possibly the remains of a buried impact crater — appear to form the face of a bear on the Mars surface. This image was captured by HiRISE aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter on December 12, 2022.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

ENLARGE

Embed this resource by pasting the following code into your website:

Managed by the Mars Exploration Program and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate

source







