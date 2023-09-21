Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15, 2023: Do not miss out on free diamonds – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: It can sometimes be a frustrating experience to not win any games in a while. At times like these, it is always important to take a break from the game and not let the frustration seep in. Luckily, you can get yourself a break while playing the game itself. With the different game modes, you can always find something fun to do. Whether these are strategic squad games or the ones where you go on a killing spree, they all work the same to give you a breather and help you calm down. And then, you can claim these redeem codes to get yourself a nice-looking costume before you get back to the grind. Know how to claim them below.

But before we get into the nitty-gritty of redeem codes, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has brought an exciting challenge for you. The tweet said, “It’s time for Free Fire’s weekly update and we’ve got some awesome collections for you! Top up only 1 diamond to grab Runestone Hyperbook and Magical Lamp emote from Faded Wheel this Friday. Plus, this Saturday the K.O. Fist is back, get ready to punch your way to victory”.

The redeem codes in Free Fire are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation towards the community. These codes, packed in a 12-digit unique alphanumeric structure, contain in-game items ranging from skins for glue walls, backpacks, parachutes, and loot crates as well as costumes, grenade animations, emotes, and even diamonds and premium bundles. To claim them, one only has to submit the codes on the redemption website.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim but a single code can only be claimed once by a player. Further, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours, so players should try to claim them as soon as they can.

Today’s redeem codes can be found below:

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it’s done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

