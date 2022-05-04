Tesla Giga Shanghai Production at 80% Now – But no Europe Shipment Yet – Torque News

Tesla is back up to over 80% EV production ouput at Giga Shanghai and despite losing a month’s worth of production, Elon Musk is confident Giga Shanghai can mirror its Q1 2022 output.

According to a report by the Chinese publication Global Times , the 666 companies on the first white list for Shanghai have already regained more than 80 percent of their production volume. Because Tesla was also on it, that should also apply to its Gigafactory there, although it could be below the reported average.

In addition, Shanghai has now not only exempted a further 1,188 companies from the lockdown: According to the report, the government, together with its three neighboring provinces, is specifically coordinating the production and transport of supplies for the chemical and automotive industries. At the same time, digital passes and shuttle buses should make it easier for employees to get to Tesla and other factories.

So the logistics for Tesla production in China seem to be stabilizing. However, it is currently not certain whether and how many Model 3 and Model Y from the factory there will reach Europe in this quarter. Shortly after the restart , several German customers received the message from Tesla that supplies could still be expected in May. Appropriately, ship observers also cautiously reported that they had identified a candidate for the first transport in Q2. But if the Viking Adventure doesn’t take an unusual detour, then it doesn’t have any Teslas on board for Europe on its current tour, as was shown at the weekend.

