Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 appear in leaked images - The Verge
29 mins ago

Both new Surface devices are expected in early 2021
Microsoft’s next Surface Pro 8 tablet and its upcoming Surface Laptop 4 have appeared in leaked images online. Twitter user cozyplanes discovered the images at what appears to be an FCC-like filing, noting that the Surface Pro 8 may ship with LTE support. Both devices will likely launch early next year, and don’t appear to feature any major updates to their design.
Windows Central reports that the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 could launch as early as mid-January, with 11th Gen Intel processors and Intel’s Xe graphics support. The Surface Laptop 4 is also rumored to include AMD processor options, which will likely be a custom Microsoft chip based on AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series.
#Surface EXCLUSIVE

2021 new devices

1950: Surface Laptop 4 (first pic)
1960: Surface Pro 8 (second pic)
1961: Surface Pro 8 with LTE pic.twitter.com/LstVtmHCwK
Microsoft previously co-engineered a special Ryzen Surface Edition processor for the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3, AMD and Microsoft had promised that it had optimized the CPU and GPU performance, but the chipset struggled in basic tasks like 4K video playback.
Microsoft typically refreshes its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop lineup in October. The last major update was the Surface Laptop 3 last year, alongside the updated Surface Pro 7. This year saw the introduction of a new Surface Laptop Go model, alongside an updated Surface Pro X.
