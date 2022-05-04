Does Netflix offer a student discount subscription price? – Netflix Life

BRAZIL – 2020/02/17: In this photo illustration the Netflix logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

With Netflix undergoing tons of controversial changes in recent weeks, the platform’s loyal subscribers are wondering if any of these changes will ever be to their benefit. Specifically, whether the site will finally go about adding a Netflix student discount deal or any discount deal for that matter.

Subscribers’ curiosity comes from the knowledge that Netflix’s many competitors, such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, offer discounts for college students, making it nearly impossible not to want to opt for other streaming services instead. What’s more, subscribers are noticing that, with the recent price increase, the monthly investment in Netflix doesn’t appear to be worth it in the long run — especially with the many cancellations of students’ favorite original shows.

So, is Netflix planning to add a student discount in the future? Does such a discount already exist? We answer your burning questions below.

Unfortunately, the streamer does not have a Netflix student discount available for its viewers. The only plans that exist for the site are the basic plan ($9.99/month), the standard plan ($15.49/month), and the premium plan ($19.99/month).

At this time, there are no secret or hidden ways to pay less than the aforementioned monthly prices.

Subscribers may have to wait a pretty long time before Netflix ever adds a student discount option since the site seldom discusses making this option available for all and may never will.

However, given the subtle yet very noticeable dive in Netflix subscriptions lately, as a last-ditch effort to keep its audiences, it’s possible the site may eventually offer a cheaper plan for students and/or veterans. As always, the ball is in Netflix’s court.

Only time will tell if (or when) the streamer will offer a Netflix student discount. Until then, stay tuned for updates from Netflix Life.

Build your custom FanSided TV email newsletter with news and analysis on Netflix and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2022 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source