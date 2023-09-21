Verizon continues progress on Maui network restoration – Verizon









Service restored to Upcountry and parts of West Maui; mobile charging stations available at three evacuation shelters

For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Media Resources Center – https://www.verizon.com/about/news/media-resources

Service has been fully restored in Upcountry, as well as along Hwy-37 in Ulupalakua and Keokea

Progress is being made with service restoration in West Maui and other parts of the island

Mobile charging stations are available at three Red Cross shelters on the island of Maui

HONOLULU, HI – With its ongoing response to the wildfires, Verizon is focused on reconnecting Maui residents by restoring wireless service and providing communications support to shelters and first responders.

Service remains limited between Lahaina Civic Center and Black Rock Beach in Kaanapali, as well as in the Kapalua area.

Progress to date:

8/9/23 – Verizon service was restored along Hwy-37 in Ulupalakua and Keokea.

8/10/23 – Verizon service was 100% restored to Upcountry. This is not limited to but includes the following locations: Kula, Pukalani, Makawao, and along the North Shore of Maui.

8/10/23 – Verizon restored limited service to a portion of West Maui from Maalaea and the Maui Chin to the South through Lahaina Civic Center to the North.

8/10/23 – Verizon was able to deploy hotspot solutions to a small location in Napili near Hoohui Rd and Hwy-30 as well as a Food and Supply Distribution Center housed at the Kapalua Golf Course in Kapalua.

8/12/23 – Verizon restored limited service to Napili. This will provide service to Kapalua West Maui Airport that public safety is using as well as Honoapiilani Hwy-30 from the Maui Prep Academy to the North to the Honokowai Beach Park to the South.

8/12/23 – Verizon restored limited service to Lahaina with a COLT (Cell on Light Truck) including the highway serving Lahaina to the North and the South.

8/13/23 – Using a tethered drone – or HAWK (High Altitude Wireless Kennawhat), Verizon restored limited service to Kaanapali that includes Honoapiilani Hwy-30 to the north from Kapalua West Maui Airport to the south Ka`anapali Golf Course.

While Verizon works to fully restore the network, there may be inconsistent and partial restoration of network coverage. Verizon recommends using text and call and to avoid data-heavy applications.

Verizon is providing free wireless device charging at the following American Red Cross shelters to assist shelter clients with their charging needs:

Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 91 Pukalani St, Makawao, HI 96768

War Memorial Stadium, 700 Halia Nakoa St, Wailuku, HI 96793

South Maui Community Park Gymnasium, 1501 Liloa Dr. Kihei, Maui, HI 96753

Text WILDFIRES to 52000 to make a one-time $10 donation to The Salvation Army

Text HAWAII to 90999 to make a one-time $10 donation to the American Red Cross

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team continues to provide mission-critical communications support to public safety agencies conducting emergency response operations in Maui at no cost to the supported agencies.

The team is in contact with federal, state and local emergency management teams and is coordinating communication needs and efforts with multiple public safety agencies operating in the region. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has now deployed nearly 90 Verizon Frontline solutions including portable satellite assets, smartphones, routers, mobile hotspots and more in support of first responders operating in the region.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders on a 24/7 basis.

First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

