How to Boost Bass on Windows 11 Computers – Wccftech

The whole point of wearing headphones while listening to music is to completely cut off from the world and immerse yourself in a musical experience. If you are looking for ways to improve this experience, you can boost the bass on Windows 11 PCs and enjoy your music better than before. In this tutorial, I will show you how to do exactly this without you having to invest in a new pair of headphones.

Boosting bass feature isn’t available on all computer systems. If you have the supported hardware and drivers, you will be able to find the feature easily and turn it on. Just follow the steps below:

Step-1: Click on the search icon and type the control panel. Select Open.



Step-2: Click on Hardware and Sound.



Step-3: Under the Sound option, click on Manage audio devices.

Step-4: In the Playback tab, you will see different devices. Select the headphones or speakers you wish to modify settings for.

Step-5: After clicking on the desired audio device, click on Properties.



Step-6: Another window will open. Click on the Enhancements tab.



Step-7: Check the Bass Boost box and then select Apply. Click OK.



After this, enjoy the new boosted music without spending any money. Let us know if you have any more questions in the comments below.

