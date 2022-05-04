Tesla’s Roadster Takes a Big Step Toward a 2023 Release – Review Geek

Join 350,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, articles, and more.

Tesla’s sleek all-electric sports car might finally arrive in 2023. We’re talking about the Tesla Roadster that debuted in 2017 but didn’t hit the streets in 2020 as promised. Roadster reservations are open again, giving would be buyers a glimmer of hope.

Elon Musk wants the second-gen Tesla Roadster to be the fastest car in the world, which is likely why we’ve seen delay after delay. The car never came out in 2020, and at the end of 2021, Tesla removed the Roadster and Cybertruck pricing and reservations from its website.

However, we have some potentially good news. The Tesla Roadster might actually come out in 2023. Earlier this month, CEO Elon Musk confirmed the company will ramp up production this year and release the Roadster, Cybertruck, and Semi in 2023.

And now, Tesla has opened the Roadster reservation system back up for potential buyers.

When the car first debuted, those interested could reserve the insanely fast car for a cool $50,000. That earned you a spot in line for the $250k Founders Series model. Eventually, the company confirmed an even more expensive Roadster Space-X edition that would hover, but we haven’t heard much about it since.

According to Reddit, the Roadster reservation system went live again over the weekend, but we don’t have too many other details. As you can see from the image above, you can reserve a Tesla Roadster today for $5,000 on the Tesla website. Then you’ll need to wire an extra $45,000 within ten days to secure your vehicle.

The total reservation price is still $50,000, but we’re unsure what gets buyers. The car will still deliver a 0-60 mph time of around 1.9 seconds, go 0-100 in just over four seconds, and reach speeds upwards of 250 mph. Plus, somehow, Tesla wants it to go over 600 miles on a charge.

In 2017, the car made its debut with a base price of $200,000, and the Founders series was an extra $50k. However, we’re not sure if that’s still how much the car will cost, or if the price will go up. Nor do we know if the newly opened reservation system is for the Founders series, the Space-X model, or just a regular Tesla Roadster. And for those wondering, yes, reservations are refundable if you change your mind later.

Either way, this is a fascinating development because it suggests that Tesla is serious about releasing the EV sports car next year.

