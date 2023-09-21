MrBeast net worth: How much money does the 25-year-old YouTuber have? – AS USA









Today, May 7th, the American youtuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is celebrating his 25th birthday.

At his young age, the influencer already has an immense personal wealth thanks to the profits obtained on YouTube, as he holds the title of the person with the most subscribers on the platform worldwide.

MrBeast has established himself as a serious player in the YouTube scene, although his earnings on the platform have also helped him become a renowned philanthropist and businessman.

Jimmy Donaldson began his social media career in 2012, the year he uploaded his first video to YouTube. Currently, he has a total of 151 million followers on his main channel and almost 24 million on his Spanish-language channel. On MrBeast 2, which is where he usually uploads shorts, he has 23.5 million subscribers, while on MrBeast Reacts, his reaction channel, he has 24.2 million followers.

MrBeast is considered one of the pioneers of philanthropic videos on YouTube, because he was among the first to document donating large sums of money to his subscribers, friends and charities.

Although Donaldson is one of the highest-paid Youtubers in the world ,the truth is that he has assured that he does not benefit directly from his videos since he prefers to invest all his earnings in production to make more content, which has resulted in a business that is beyond profitable. According to various reports, the youtuber invests around $300,000 in producing a single video.

According to figures from Celebrity Net Worth, so take it with a pinch of salt; At 25 years old, MrBeast has a net worth of $100 million. Forbes reported that Donaldson earned $24 million in 2020 alone. on YouTube, while his earnings in 2021 almost doubled to report revenue of $54 million, positioning himself as the highest-paid YouTuber in the United States.

MrBeast earns a minimum of $3 million a month from YouTube ads alone, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In addition to his earnings from views and advertising on the aforementioned social network, MrBeast also earns revenue from the sale of his official merchandise, as well as his sponsorships with major brands, including Microsoft and Electronic Arts.

As if that were not enough, Donaldson has also invested some of his money to launch MrBeast Burger, his own burger chain with operations in various parts of the world, such as the United States, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, just to mention a few areas of operation.

