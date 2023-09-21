Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 9: Use codes, events to collect rewards NOW – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 9, 2023: Freebies and rewards not only boost your confidence but also makes your gaming session fun. And if you are wondering what can you claim today, you can know that you have the opportunity to get a free Navy Festivity Grenade and Timbered Blooms Bundle along with several other in-game items. Informing the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, “Play Free Fire and eliminate 30 enemies to claim your free Navy Festivity Grenade! The event runs from now until May 10th. Don’t miss out!”

While another tweet read, “Don’t miss out on the Timbered Blooms Bundle! Get it now at the Flaming store with a first-spin discount for only 3 diamonds.. Hurry, this offer ends on May 14th,” another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America stated. Meanwhile, in order to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items, you can check the daily redeem codes released today below. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.

Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: Completed the above mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.

