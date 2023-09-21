Wen Binance? CZ Gives Top Tips on How to Get Tokens Listed – BSC NEWS









Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) talks about the best way to get listed on the CEX, the top places in the world for crypto, how he's handling FUD, and more!

In an impromptu Twitter Spaces AMA on Jan. 24, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) fielded questions on a variety of topics, including advice on how to get listed on the Centralized Exchange (CEX), the best places in the world for crypto today, and how Binance is tackling FUD in 2023.

Nearly 23,000 users tuned in to the AMA, whose starting time of 10:15 a.m. UTC was geared more toward people in the Eastern Hemisphere.

In response to a question on if Binance adjusts its listing standards according to the state of the market, CZ said it doesn’t matter if it’s a bull or a bear if the project is a layer-1 or layer-2, or what blockchain the token is on.

In fact, he said Binance’s approach hasn’t changed much in the five years since he first posted “Binance Listing Tips” on LinkedIn.

While the Binance team can generally give a faster turnaround time on reviews of projects on BNB Chain , the top consideration when deciding on a listing is how many users a token has.

He went on to say that if a project doesn’t have a large number of users, or is in an early stage, then Binance has to perform a far more detailed review, including examining the product, the team and other due diligence.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, CZ was brimming with praise for the United Arab Emirates, specifically his home base in Dubai.

He said the UAE has a “very friendly, very smart regulatory environment, not just for crypto but for business in general.” He also cited low taxes, safety, and cleanliness.

CZ name-checked other places as being progressive on crypto, including Bahrain, the Middle East, “some parts of Europe” and, for Binance, New Zealand, and Australia.

Saying that crypto regulations are new and evolving everywhere, he added that there is not a single country in the world that is guaranteed to be the best for crypto forever.

On the other hand, he said it is encouraging that some countries with “previously over-restrictive regulations” are now loosening up, such as South Korea and Japan.

During the AMA, CZ mostly stuck to his New Year’s resolution to “ignore” FUD, fake news, and attacks on Binance.

He mused on the various reasons that people or groups might attack Binance or other crypto projects, including traders on short positions who want the price of an asset to go down, people like Peter Schiff who don’t “get” crypto and are therefore skeptical about it, and others who may “feel threatened by this new disruptive technology.”

In an obvious reference to The Block and its now-former CEO Michael McCaffrey, who accepted tens of millions in loans from Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, CZ said:

He said Binance did pay attention to unfair criticism in the past, but this year they are going to ignore it and focus on their own mission.

On the flip side, he said there is a positive aspect to FUD, and that is when people spread rumors or negative about Binance, it is also raising more awareness about Binance.

Binance positions itself as the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and crypto-asset infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. The Binance platform aims to increase the freedom of money for users and features a comprehensive portfolio of crypto-asset products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization, and infrastructure solutions.

Friend.tech and Post.tech symbolize the dynamic evolution of blockchain technology, enabling new possibilities in decentralized social interaction and financial empowerment.

Social Finance (SocialFi) platforms, a revolutionary intersection of finance and social interaction, have become one of the focal points of the blockchain industry.

One notable platform is Friend.tech, developed on the Base network. However, Post.tech emerges as an interesting competitor, offering comparable features but built on the Arbitrum network.

As BSCNews reported, Friend.tech is more than just another social app. It is recognized as the first-ever viral social Decentralized Application (dApp) on the Base network, which merges the domains of finance and social engagement seamlessly.

Developed by experts in onchain social techniques, it provides a decentralized environment for users to interact with their communities, free from centralized control, yet maintaining security through MPC key tech. It enables users to:

– Connect with acquaintances.

– Share and discover content within their community.

– Manage and join exclusive chat rooms.

Post.tech, like its counterpart, allows users to sell posts, buy profiles, and earn $ETH, all while built on the Arbitrum blockchain. The platform introduces innovative features, including profile and posts trading, allowing users to earn from trades and engage in exclusive crypto chats where discussions are focused and knowledgeable.

Users can earn on Post.tech by creating content, completing tasks, trading shares, and consistently engaging with the community. This allows users not only to accumulate points but also to earn rewards. The points earned are tickets to token airdrops, and active users receive more rewards.

The protocol is becoming increasingly popular in the Web3 space. According to Whale_hunter’s data on Dune Analytics, the platform’s usage peaked at over 20K in less than a month.

Further, trading activity on the platform has crossed the $4 million mark.

Early registrants on Post.tech enjoyed the benefits of its first airdrop, valued at $100K. Rewards were distributed based on the points users earned from completing various tasks. According to the protocol, more airdrops are anticipated.

To join and earn rewards on Post.tech, users can:

1. Create an account on the post.tech website.

2. Sign in using their X (Twitter) account.

3. Enter an invite code from an existing user.

4. Provide wallet details when prompted, with no need to deposit ETH, contrasting Friend.tech.

5. Check the airdrop section to view the available tasks.

Earning more points allegedly increases the chances of profiting from the airdrop.

Friend.tech and Post.tech are fascinating platforms in the SocialFi domain, albeit built on different networks. They offer a decentralized, secure environment for users to connect, share content, manage exclusive chats, and earn rewards.

Ultimately, Post.tech and Friend.tech symbolize the dynamic evolution of blockchain technology, enabling new possibilities in decentralized social interaction and financial empowerment. The choice between them depends on individual user preference, but both promise a future where socialization and finance coexist and flourish in a decentralized landscape.

