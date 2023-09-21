Amazon Prime Video Schedule July 17-23: New TV & Movies Being Added – ComingSoon.net









By Tudor Leonte

The Twilight movie series and Till are heading to Amazon Prime Video as part of the schedule for July 17-23.

All the popular Twilight franchise movies are back on Prime Video starting Monday, July 17. First released in 2008, Twilight was a fan-favorite movie that launched a new wave of vampire movies. The plot follows the almost impossible love story between a human, Bella (Kristen Stewart), and a vampire, Edward (Robert Pattinson). The cast also features Taylor Lautner, Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, and Nikki Reed, among others. Overall, the five installments grossed over $3.4 billion at the box office.

On Tuesday, July 18, the Amazon-owned streamer will add Till to its catalog. Directed and executive produced by Chinonye Chukwu from a script she co-wrote with Reilly and Keith Beauchamp, Till follows the true story of Mamie Till-Bradley seeking justice for the murder of her 14-year-old son. It stars Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett, and Whoopi Goldberg. The list of producers features Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Whoopi Goldberg, Thomas Levine, Michael Reilly, and Frederick Zollo.

“Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14 year old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In Mamie’s poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother’s ability to change the world.”

