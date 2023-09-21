PancakeSwap Launches Trading Reward Program for Loyal Users – BSC NEWS









By offering opportunities through a series of lucrative campaigns, PancakeSwap is providing its loyal users with an unmatched trading experience.

Multichain DEX PancakeSwap has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Trading Reward Program. This program aims to provide loyal PancakeSwap users with an unparalleled trading experience by offering enticing opportunities. Through a series of captivating campaigns, PancakeSwap will reward Pancake Profile holders, users with fixed-term CAKE staking positions, and high-volume traders.

Participants in the Trading Reward Program can earn up to 5% trading fee rebates in CAKE while benefiting from the lowest trading fees in the decentralized exchange (DEX) space.

With fees as low as 0.01%, PancakeSwap V3 proudly boasts the most cost-effective trading environment among all DEX platforms.

The PancakeSwap team is committed to providing the community with a cost-effective trading environment, ensuring that users can maximize their earnings and capitalize on trading opportunities.

To kick off the Trading Reward Program, PancakeSwap is introducing its first campaign, specifically catering to Pancake Profile holders and users with fixed-term CAKE staking positions. Users who fall into either of these categories are eligible to earn up to 5% trading fee rebates on 18 eligible PancakeSwap V3 trading pairs.

For more information on how to participate in the Trading Reward Program, visit the PancakeSwap blog.

This exciting initiative aims to further enhance the trading experience for PancakeSwap users, offering them lucrative incentives and a competitive edge in the DEX market.

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain and available multichain on Ethereum and Aptos. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools (LPs), swapping, yield farming, Syrup Pools, an Automated Market Maker, Initial Farm Offerings (IFOs), an NFT profile system, and other tools. In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on BNB Chain.

Website | Twitter | Medium | GitHub |

Friend.tech and Post.tech symbolize the dynamic evolution of blockchain technology, enabling new possibilities in decentralized social interaction and financial empowerment.

Social Finance (SocialFi) platforms, a revolutionary intersection of finance and social interaction, have become one of the focal points of the blockchain industry.

One notable platform is Friend.tech, developed on the Base network. However, Post.tech emerges as an interesting competitor, offering comparable features but built on the Arbitrum network.

As BSCNews reported, Friend.tech is more than just another social app. It is recognized as the first-ever viral social Decentralized Application (dApp) on the Base network, which merges the domains of finance and social engagement seamlessly.

Developed by experts in onchain social techniques, it provides a decentralized environment for users to interact with their communities, free from centralized control, yet maintaining security through MPC key tech. It enables users to:

– Connect with acquaintances.

– Share and discover content within their community.

– Manage and join exclusive chat rooms.

Post.tech, like its counterpart, allows users to sell posts, buy profiles, and earn $ETH, all while built on the Arbitrum blockchain. The platform introduces innovative features, including profile and posts trading, allowing users to earn from trades and engage in exclusive crypto chats where discussions are focused and knowledgeable.

Users can earn on Post.tech by creating content, completing tasks, trading shares, and consistently engaging with the community. This allows users not only to accumulate points but also to earn rewards. The points earned are tickets to token airdrops, and active users receive more rewards.

The protocol is becoming increasingly popular in the Web3 space. According to Whale_hunter’s data on Dune Analytics, the platform’s usage peaked at over 20K in less than a month.

Further, trading activity on the platform has crossed the $4 million mark.

Early registrants on Post.tech enjoyed the benefits of its first airdrop, valued at $100K. Rewards were distributed based on the points users earned from completing various tasks. According to the protocol, more airdrops are anticipated.

To join and earn rewards on Post.tech, users can:

1. Create an account on the post.tech website.

2. Sign in using their X (Twitter) account.

3. Enter an invite code from an existing user.

4. Provide wallet details when prompted, with no need to deposit ETH, contrasting Friend.tech.

5. Check the airdrop section to view the available tasks.

Earning more points allegedly increases the chances of profiting from the airdrop.

Friend.tech and Post.tech are fascinating platforms in the SocialFi domain, albeit built on different networks. They offer a decentralized, secure environment for users to connect, share content, manage exclusive chats, and earn rewards.

Ultimately, Post.tech and Friend.tech symbolize the dynamic evolution of blockchain technology, enabling new possibilities in decentralized social interaction and financial empowerment. The choice between them depends on individual user preference, but both promise a future where socialization and finance coexist and flourish in a decentralized landscape.

‍

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

source







