Amazon Fire TV Stick Remote Not Working? Here's How To Fix It – SlashGear









More folks than ever are ending their relationships with pricey cable television providers and turning to streaming content instead. If you don’t have a smart TV, devices like Amazon’s Fire TV Stick are an ideal way to add streaming functionality to older televisions for a reasonable price.

Besides streaming video like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube and music from Spotify, Pandora, and others, the Fire TV Stick also features Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, which you can access by holding the Alexa button and speaking into a microphone on the Firetstick’s remote control. In addition to entertainment, Alexa controls smart home devices such as lighting, door locks, and climate control thermostats.

With so many facets of our lives impacted by this technology, it can be highly frustrating when your Fire Stick’s remote control stops working. Fortunately, we’re here to offer suggestions for troubleshooting a misbehaving remote.

Replacing batteries is always the defacto place to start in the case of a dead remote. You might think the existing batteries are fresh, so they can’t possibly be low on charge already. But that would be a mistake because, though small, the remote control can use a lot of energy. The good news is that Fire Stick remote control uses two AAA batteries, which can be purchased nearly anywhere.

For folks that want to be more environmentally conscious, you can also purchase a set of rechargeable batteries and a charger. Besides keeping batteries out of the local landfill, you can also save money, especially if you have other devices which also take AAA batteries.

Finally, if your Fire Stick remote stops working right after changing the batteries, there’s a good chance they’re not inserted correctly. Try removing and reinserting the batteries, paying careful attention to the polarity indicators in the battery compartment and on the batteries themselves.

Unlike traditional remote controls that use an infrared signal, the Fire TV Stick’s remote uses Bluetooth Low Energy, which has an effective range of about 30 feet. Older Fire TV remote models used WiFi to connect, but these days, Amazon tells us that all Fire TV remotes operate using Bluetooth.

In any case, it’s good practice to avoid placing any obstacles in the transmission path. That could include books, decorative items, lamps, or even a gaming console on a table.

In addition, other electronic equipment can interfere with the remote’s signal. That includes Wi-Fi routers, wireless speakers, or even microwave ovens. If any of these items are too nearby to the television, try moving them further away. The Fire Stick can be brought out from behind the TV as a last resort using an HMDI extension cable.

If your Fire TV Stick remote still isn’t working, you can try resetting and reconnecting the remote. To do this, you’ll first need to unplug your Fire TV Stick and wait 60 seconds. Once a full minute has passed, perform the following steps:

If the LED on your remote turns blue after you’ve followed these instructions, your remote has been successfully reset and reconnected. If you don’t see a blue LED, you can attempt another reconnect by holding the home button for 10 seconds.

The above method should work for the majority of Fire TV remotes, but users should note that there are different processes for resetting Basic Edition remotes and 1st-generation Alexa Voice Remotes.

