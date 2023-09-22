Apple Watch Ultra Drops to Record-Low Price of $739 ($60 Off) – MacRumors









We’re still a week away from Black Friday, but deals are already starting to hit with increasing frequency. The latest one comes from Amazon with a $60 discount on all Apple Watch Ultra configurations, bringing them down to $739.

This is the lowest pricing we’ve seen for the Apple Watch Ultra, which was just released in September. Previous maximum discounts have only been in the $20 range on select band options.

Configurations include:

For more Black Friday-related deals, be sure to check our post highlighting all of the current deals available on Apple products, as well as our Black Friday roundup that will be regularly updated over the next week and beyond.

