Xbox Game Pass Titles For August 2023 Include Two Day One Releases – GameSpot

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Sea of Stars launch of Xbox Game Pass, this month, along with some returning favorites.
It’s the middle of the month and that means a new wave of games is headed to Xbox Game Pass over the next few weeks, headlined by The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which launches on the subscription service on August 18.
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is another asymmetrical horror multiplayer game to adopt the setting of a popular slasher franchise, but in a welcome change, it’s a rather exceptional game. In GameSpot’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre review, we said, “as one of the year’s scariest and best-designed experiences, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has reset the bar for multiplayer horror games.”
Now Playing: The Texas Chain Saw Hands-On Preview
Also featured in this next collection of games is Sea of Stars, another day-and-date release on August 29 for Game Pass that should interest you if you’re a fan of classic turn-based role-playing games reminiscent of Final Fantasy or Chrono Trigger. Firewatch also returns to Game Pass on August 17 for a second spell, giving you another chance to experience the captivating narrative adventure set with some exceptional voice acting. If graceful movement is more your speed, Gris, the eye-catching platformer, comes to Game Pass next month on September 5.
These new releases join previous additions in August, such as the intense space shooter Everspace 2 (which arrives today), the Contra-like action game Broforce Forever, the deviously challenging and equally charging platformer Celeste, and many more. Several additional games are also set to leave Game Pass over the coming weeks, including Immortality and Tinykin.
