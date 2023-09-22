Avorak AI: Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC) could be the first to implement AI blockchain solutions – ZyCrypto









AI deploys its ability to process and analyze vast amounts of data to enhance the security and efficiency of cryptocurrency networks on the one hand. On the other hand, blockchain’s decentralized and transparent nature provides new opportunities for AI-powered decision-making. Integration of the two bears, the cutting-edge technology of AI crypto, and Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC), are heading there guided by Avorak AI.

Avorak AI powered by its token AVRK is making waves and dominating news in AI crypto for several reasons. Its portfolio of first-to-market and easy-to-use tools provides much-needed solutions to blockchains and businesses. Avorak trade bot simplifies market analysis and 24/7 monitoring to execute fast and profitable trades.



ARVK is available at $0.180 in its current ICO phase four. Its excitement is everywhere as Avorak AI manages to raise $750,000 within a short period. AVRK expects to launch at $0,27, a 350% increase and will be available on the Azbit exchange.

Avorak Write offers content creators an easy-to-use platform that solves the repetitive content challenges facing other existing tools in the market.



Avalanche operates mainly through the proof-of-stake mechanism, requiring AVAX holders to stake their tokens for the right to validate AVAX transactions. The more AVAX holders stake and actively participate in the validation process, the greater their chances of being selected as a validator for new Avalanche blocks.

Staking AVAX involves holding and locking up your AVAX tokens to support the Avalanche network and earn rewards for helping to validate transactions on the network. Staking services available include those offered by exchanges and third-party platforms. You must set up a staking account and provide the AVAX tokens you want to stake. Running your validator nodes requires a minimum of 2000 AVAX. Validators are responsible for processing transactions and adding new blocks to the Avalanche blockchain. By delegating your AVAX, you are supporting the network and helping to secure it for an annual yield.

Polygon is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum aiming for fast and cheap user transactions. As a framework for creating Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks, Polygon provides several benefits, using Plasma and a suite of tools and services for developers to build and deploy dApps. These tools include Polygon SDK, which provides an easy-to-use framework for building custom blockchain networks, and Polygon Bridge, which enables seamless interoperability between different blockchain networks. The native token, MATIC, helps you pay transaction fees, staking, and governance.

Staking MATIC involves holding and locking up your MATIC tokens, thus supporting the Polygon network while earning rewards for helping validate transactions on the network. Several staking services are available, including some offered by exchanges and third-party platforms. Locking up your tokens in staking pools entitles validators to your MATIC. Consequently, you are supporting the network and helping to secure it.

AI and cryptocurrency can potentially revolutionize the industry’s future by offering new solutions for data processing, security, and trading in the DeFi market. Avorak AI, Avalanche, and Polygon combination present endless possibilities and looks likely to pioneer the AI blockchain series of integrations.

Learn more on Avorak AI here:

Website: https://avorak.ai

Buy AVRK: https://invest.avorak.ai/register

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or crypto projects mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice.

source







