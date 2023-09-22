A new PS5 update 'improves system performance' | VGC – Video Games Chronicle









UPDATE: Version 22.02-06.02.00 includes changes to Activity Cards and Trophies

Sony Interactive Entertainment has rolled out a new PlayStation 5 system update.

PS5 software update version 22.02-06.00.01 was released on October 12.

“This system software update improves system performance,” according to Sony’s official patch notes, which are identical to those which accompanied another PS5 update released on October 5.

As spotted by Push Square, today’s PS5 update makes several changes to the way in which Activity Cards and Trophies are presented.

Rather than presenting activities as a stream of different icons, Activity Cards now separate them into groups like single-player and multiplayer ones, which players can select to bring up a list of the things they can do.

And when players select the Trophy icon, they’re now presented with a full list of available trophies. Players can choose to pin challenges and even snap the list to their screen.

Prior to the release of last week’s system update, a limited but working PS5 jailbreak was reportedly released, potentially enabling players to install unsigned or unofficial software.

At this stage the jailbreak is allegedly extremely limited – it‘s only said to work on PS5 consoles with firmware version 4.03, which was released in October 2021 and replaced with version 4.50 in December 2021.

While the exploit is said to give read/write access, it doesn’t give execute access. This means that although one user was allegedly able to install the PT teaser on their PS5, they won’t actually be able to run it yet.

A PS5 system update released in September introduced 1440p support, enabling those with compatible TVs and monitors to display games in that resolution.

It also added the ability to create ‘gamelists’, which are folders that players can customise to split their library into smaller sections.

