Cryptos show resilience; BNB gains on Binance Japan launch – Yahoo Finance









Bitcoin, Ether and most other top ten non-stablecoin tokens gained in Wednesday morning trading in Asia, with Bitcoin recovering above the US$29,000 support line. BNB led the winners after its issuer, Binance, relaunched in Japan on Tuesday. Litecoin also posted notable gains ahead of Wednesday’s halving event, its first since August 2019, while the Forkast 500 NFT index was down. U.S. equity futures declined as corporate results came in mixed and the U.S. lost its triple A credit rating.

Bitcoin rose 0.78% in the last 24 hours to US$29,440.29 as of 7:40 a.m. in Hong Kong, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The world’s largest cryptocurrency recovered after falling below the US$29,000 support line to a low of US$28,657.02 overnight.

Later in the morning, Bitcoin threatened to break through the $30,000 resistance level on the back of Tuesday’s announcement that software developer MicroStrategy plans to sell $750 million of stock. Given MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor’s heavy past investment in Bitcoin, the market interpreted the sale as a sign the company could buy more Bitcoin, raising the token’s price.

Despite that movement, average 30-day Bitcoin price volatility sits at 0.74%, the lowest level since Oct. 2016, according to Buy Bitcoin Worldwide’s index.

Even with the recent Curve Labs hack causing disruption in the world of decentralized finance, Bitcoin’s relative price stability can be put down to a “lack of earth shattering news” in the mold of the FTX or Terra Luna collapses, said Wade Guenther, partner at U.S.-based asset management firm Wilshire Phoenix.

Bitcoin’s price has also resisted major turbulence caused by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision at its last meeting on July 26 to raise interest rates to between 5.25% to 5.50% — the highest level since January 2001.

“Bitcoin has been resilient to the U.S. Fed interest rate hikes, likely because bitcoin is controlled by the rules built in the blockchain protocol, not by any country’s central bank policy,” Wade said.

Ether gained 0.63% to US$1,867.92, adding 0.57% in the last seven days, while most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies were also up. Binance’s BNB token led the winners, rising 2.36% to US$247.07 for a weekly gain of 3.90%.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, launched its Japan subsidiary, Binance Japan K.K., on Tuesday. With the launch, the Japan exchange debuted BNB for the first time in the country, where it joins 33 other tokens available to users of the platform.

“If you want access to the most coins, now you need to go to Binance,” said Norbert Gehrke, author of the Japan Fintech Observer newsletter, in a note.

Gehrke said that the depth of coins offered on the Binance platform might spell bad news for Japan’s smaller exchanges.

“If you want a cynical view, then the [Financial Services Agency] allowing Binance to operate is just another step towards consolidation in the market and the weeding out of smaller, unprofitable players,” Gehrke added.

Elsewhere, Litecoin rose 1.61% to US$93.65, adding to its weekly growth of 4.59%.

The Litecoin halving event will take place later on Wednesday. The halving is expected to cut mining rewards to increase its scarcity and, potentially, trigger a boost in its price.

The total crypto market capitalization rose 0.06% in the past 24 hours to US$1.18 trillion, while trading volume rose 30.09% to US$37.11 billion.

(Updates to add: paragraph 2, Bitcoin price rise, MicroStrategy)

The indexes are proxy measures of the performance of the global NFT market. They are managed by CryptoSlam, a sister company of Forkast.News under the Forkast.Labs umbrella.

The Forkast 500 NFT index fell 0.46% in the past 24 hours to 2,502.65 as of 9:00 a.m. in Hong Kong. That fall contributed to a drop of 5.08% for the week and 10.07% for the month.

Forkast’s Ethereum, Solana and Polygon NFT market indexes also all logged losses. However, Cardano’s NFT market showed a gain of 0.51%.

In terms of trade volume, NFT staple Bored Ape Yacht Club topped the chart by rising 24.39% to US$1.09 million in the past 24 hours. Notably, there were also several new entrants in Cryptoslam’s NFT collection ranking chart, such as AIWorld Node, PLAYNFT and DraftKings.

“While it’s slow across the NFT ecosystem in terms of sales volume, the low volume gives smaller projects a chance to stand in the spotlight,” said Yehudah Petscher, NFT strategist at Forkast Labs, the parent company of Forkast.

Polygon network-based DraftKings, the NFT collection from the online sports betting and fantasy sports platform of the same name, ranked second in terms of sales volume. It rose 6.65% to US$814,020.

The DraftKings platform, headquartered in Boston, claims to attract an average of around 2.8 million users per month. Those numbers are boosted by its sports and entertainment-themed digital collectibles, which sports betters and collectors can trade on its own marketplace.

The DMarket and Gods Unchained Cards collections — which both provide in-game NFT items such as skins and other assets — ranked third and fourth respectively, with Forkast Labs’ Petscher commenting that sales of in-game assets of this kind are proving to be “bear market resistant.”

Petscher also noted that the AIWorld Node and PLAYNFT collections are currently seeing around US$200,000 to over US$300,000 in daily sales. He said that the success of the two BNB blockchain-based collections could boost interest in projects beyond the dominant Ethereum blockchain.

“The NFT market is made up of much more than just what’s on Ethereum, so it’s great to see other chains get some attention,” Petscher added.

Meanwhile, Starbucks launched its eighth NFT collection, “Green Apron,” on the Nifty Gateway NFT marketplace on Tuesday. The collection, celebrating 50+ years of service, is part of the Seattle-based coffee shop chain’s blockchain reward program Starbucks Odyssey.

Total NFT trading volume edged down 0.24% in the past 24 hours to US$18.99 million, according to data from CryptoSlam. Volume on Ethereum, the largest NFT network, fell 3.71% to US$12.35 million.

The three major U.S. stock futures indexes all fell by around 0.25% as of 11:30 a.m. in Hong Kong, after a mixed day of regular trading on Tuesday.

In Asia, the main stock indexes all declined, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index falling by nearly 2%. China’s Shanghai Composite, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were all also down.

The Fitch Ratings credit agency announced Tuesday that it had downgraded the U.S. credit rating from AAA to to AA+. The decision arrives in the aftermath of the U.S. debt ceiling standoff between Republican and Democratic lawmakers that threatened to derail global markets earlier in the year.

A Fitch statement said the downgrade reflects an “expected fiscal deterioration” in the U.S. over the next three years. It also cited a growing government debt burden and the deterioration of fiscal and debt governance over the last two decades as reasons for the downgrade.

In other news, U.S. corporate heavyweights posted mixed second quarter earnings results. Starbucks and Pinterest stocks slipped on disappointing business updates. New Mexico-based spaceflight company Virgin Galactic also revealed losses despite the launch of its first commercial spaceflight service during Q2.

The July S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers’ index), released Tuesday, was down. The dip reflects a decline in U.S. manufacturing operations, although it came in softer than any of the previous three months.

“Manufacturing continues to act as a drag on the U.S. economy, the recent spell of malaise persisting at the start of the third quarter. However, producers are clearly shrugging off recession fears and planning for better times ahead,” wrote Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, in a news release.

Investors still look forward to a slew of corporate results from companies such as Paypal, Thomson Reuters Corp., Ferrari, Robinhood and others on Wednesday. Apple and Amazon’s Q2 earnings are expected Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve — on summer recess in August — next meets to discuss interest rates on Sep. 19 and 20. After a 25 basis point hike in July, rates now stand between 5.25% to 5.50%, the highest since January 2001.

On July 26, Fed chair Jerome Powell said the likelihood of a recession in the U.S. has diminished, indicating to some analysts that the central bank may leave rates unchanged at next month’s meeting.

(Updates to add equities section)

CS Disco CEO, Kiwi Camara, has been ousted after allegedly groping a young female worker and shoving meat into her face.

Net worth is the difference between your assets – what you own – and your liabilities – what you owe. This figure represents your financial health at a given point in time, providing a snapshot of your current financial position. But understanding the distinction between average net worth and median net worth is crucial when […] The post Average vs. Median Net Worth appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

Discover how Warren Buffett spends his multibillion-dollar fortune and amassed his $134 billion net worth, which grew by over $16 billion this year.

The S&P 500's monthslong drop turned into a nosedive in the past week. The index could tumble 7% to 4075.

Authorities are trying to nurture a recovery that has stumbled this year after pandemic lockdowns were lifted at the end of 2022.

Investors are always eager to hear that a stock in their portfolio has announced a dividend increase. For income investors, it means a monthly or quarterly raise. For investors who are also concerned with growth, such dividend hikes can portend an increase in future earnings. A dividend increase often indicates that the company's board of directors has faith that future earnings can cover the dividend hike comfortably. In addition, a dividend increase often makes the stock more attractive to inv

(Bloomberg) — Canada, home to the world’s third-largest crude deposits, is poised to reshuffle global oil flows next year.Most Read from BloombergIndia Suspends Visas, Canada Pulls Diplomats Amid TensionsEx-Goldman Bankers Make a Fortune With Controversial Bet on Coal‘Dead Space’ Co-Creator Departs Startup After Newest Game FlopsCisco to Buy Splunk for $28 Billion in Giant AI-Powered Data BetThe nearly completed expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline promises to vault Canada into a new role i

Investing in dividend stocks can create a nice stream of passive income. Instead of receiving payouts as cash, you can also use dividends to increase your holdings by reinvesting them to purchase additional shares of stock. Among other benefits, reinvesting dividends can help you avoid brokerage fees. However, even when you don't receive dividends as […] The post Do You Pay Taxes on Dividends Reinvested? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

Nikola (NKLA) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

Historically, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has peaked around the Federal Reserve's last hike of the cycle. That's coming soon.

The Dow Jones tumbled as stocks plunged, including Cisco. A trio of Warren Buffett stocks are near entries. IPO stock Arm stock fell again.

Baby boomers' stocks and houses gained value for years due to low interest rates, and now they can earn 5% from Treasury bills, Larry McDonald said.

Investors love technology stocks, as their rapid growth and market momentum are undeniably attractive. And for those interested, these three could be great considerations, all boasting improved earnings outlooks.

(Bloomberg) — Cainiao Network Technology Co., the logistics arm of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is planning to file for its Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as next week, according to people familiar with the matter, potentially making it among the first of the Chinese tech firm’s units to go public.Most Read from BloombergEx-Goldman Bankers Make a Fortune With Controversial Bet on CoalIndia Suspends Visas, Canada Pulls Diplomats Amid TensionsChina’s Ultra-Rich Gen Zs Flock Home as Glob

The United Auto Workers union has threatened to expand its strike against the Big Three automakers on Friday, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is closer to being cleared, and Scholastic falls sharply after a wider-than-expected loss.

(Bloomberg) — Bill Ackman remains short bonds and expects long-term rates to rise further amid increasing government debt, higher energy prices and the cost of shifting to green power.Most Read from BloombergEx-Goldman Bankers Make a Fortune With Controversial Bet on CoalIndia Suspends Visas, Canada Pulls Diplomats Amid TensionsChina’s Ultra-Rich Gen Zs Flock Home as Global Tensions RiseMcCarthy Ambushed as Republican Hardliners Change Course on Spending PlanWhy India Worries About the Push for

Several factors can shrink your monthly Social Security benefits payment. Here are three of the most common.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $21.45, moving -1.79% from the previous trading session.

Annaly's (NLY) prudent asset selection strategy and diversification of its investment portfolio will help it navigate spread widening and interest rate volatility woes.

Shares of British chip designer Arm slipped below their [IPO price of $51](https://www.wsj.com/finance/stocks/arm-set-to-price-ipo-at-52-a-share-214e3351) in midday as the broader stock market also declined.

source







