Vision Bank holds free shredding today from 10 to noon – Theadanews









Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Updated: September 22, 2023 @ 7:46 am

Vision Bank is hosting a free shredding day today from 10 a.m. to noon at the Vision branch at 1901 Arlington Street.

“Take advantage in protecting yourself from identity theft by securely disposing of any unwanted personal documents,” the bank said in a statement.

For additional information call 580-332-5132.

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.

Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.

First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Your browser is out of date and potentially vulnerable to security risks.

We recommend switching to one of the following browsers:

source







