Microsoft appoints Puneet Chandok to lead India operations … – Microsoft

New Delhi, August 1, 2023 – Microsoft today announced Puneet Chandok’s appointment as president of Microsoft India and South Asia. Effective September 1, 2023, he will assume the operational responsibilities from Anant Maheshwari.

Supported by a strong leadership team, Puneet will oversee the integration of Microsoft’s businesses across South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, further boosting the company’s presence in the region, while deepening its focus on key industries through a customer-centric approach with generative AI at its core.

“We are delighted to announce that Puneet will be joining Microsoft India,” said Ahmed Mazhari, president, Microsoft Asia. “Puneet has a strong track record of building and growing technology businesses and leveraging technology to deliver impact and change. As we embrace an AI-led future, Puneet’s leadership will play a vital role in ensuring Microsoft’s ongoing success in South Asia, and I extend my thanks to Anant Maheshwari for setting us on a growth path.”

Commenting on his appointment, Puneet Chandok said, “I am inspired by Microsoft’s mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As India expands its own digital public infrastructure, I believe that this mission is more relevant here than ever before, and I am thrilled to be joining the One Microsoft team to make this mission a reality.”

“It has been a privilege to participate in Microsoft India’s remarkable growth over the last seven years,” said Anant Maheshwari. “I am filled with gratitude for an exceptionally talented team with a strong set of leaders driving this momentum. The Microsoft India team has created a strong foundation of trust and entrepreneurial business models.”

Puneet’s appointment comes at a time of continued market expansion for Microsoft as a leader in cloud technology and digital innovation. With the largest partner ecosystem globally, including a 17,000 strong network in India generating high cloud revenue, and new investments in local infrastructure including the intent to establish a new data center in Hyderabad, Microsoft’s growth aligns with India’s emergence as a global innovation hub. Microsoft remains deeply committed to serving the market with transformative digital technology, to power India’s economic progress and its inclusive growth agenda.

Puneet joins Microsoft from AWS, where he led the company’s India and South Asia business, working closely with enterprises, digital businesses, startups, and SMBs to help them reduce technical debt, bring in agility, and innovate. Prior to this, Puneet was a Partner at McKinsey in India and Asia, and also held senior regional and global roles in IBM. Puneet holds a master’s in business administration (MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, a bachelor’s degree in commerce, and diplomas in Computer Programming, Networking, and High-level Computer Systems.

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft set up its India operations in 1990. Today, Microsoft entities in India have over 20,000 employees, engaged in sales and marketing, research, development, customer support, and industry solutions across 10 Indian cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, and Pune. Microsoft offers its global cloud services from local data centers to accelerate digital transformation across Indian startups, businesses, and government organizations.

