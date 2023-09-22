Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 7, 2023: Get Timbered Blossoms bundle, Carnival Skyboard today – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 7, 2023: Want to nab an exclusive reward? Here is a chance for all the Garena Free Fire players to get an exclusive Timbered Blossoms bundle today. All that is required to be done is collect event tokens and exchange them. Informing about the same and the Tactical Mom event, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, “Don’t miss out on the Tactical Mom event, until May 14th! Collect event tokens to exchange for exclusive Timbered Blossoms bundle, featuring the Carpet Print Parachute, Grenade-Navy Festivit, and Magic Feathers Backpack. Join the event now and gear up for victory!”

Also, Garena Free Fire players can until May 9, start with just 40 diamonds and get their first free spin every day. “Incubator discount alert! From now until May 9th, start with just 40 diamonds and get your first free spin every day. Don’t miss the chance to get your hands on the Sunstriker Bundle,” the tweet by Garena Free Fire North America read.

Apart from these, there are several other events in which the Free Fire Players can participate and win rewards. However, players who are not willing to participate in the events can take advantage of the latest set of redeem codes released today. The redeem codes can be checked below and can help you claim the in-game items like costumes, weapons, and more for free. The redeem codes will be valid for 12-18 hours.

Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies below.

Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.

Double check on the dialogue box and then click on ‘OK’.

The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71683420856296

source