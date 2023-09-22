BNB Chain Partners with PLANET on its Mission of Blockchain for Environmental Good – Yahoo Finance









Binance-created BNB Chain, one of the most popular blockchains in the crypto space, has announced its partnership with PLANET, the blockchain for good platform directing the power of celebrities, fandom, and technology towards a sustainable future as envisioned by the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

BNB Chain announced the partnership from its official Twitter/X account and sees PLANET become an ecosystem partner to the BNB Chain.

While details of the partnership are being released bit by bit, insiders expect broad-based cooperation across PLANET's ecosystem of utilities. PLANET has announced celebrity-backed Real World Assets (RWAs) – rare collectibles that will be made available for sale to PLANET's global communities. These RWAs are an essential part of PLANET's roadmap of carving out a sustainable $100 million annual revenue protocol as it disrupts the $300 billion green tech industry, and it is expected they might be made available on the BNB Chain.

PLANET is also releasing digital Mystery Boxes with random attributes – with some carrying these extremely collectible RWAs – presenting another possible area of collaboration.

The partnership with BNB Chain builds on a slew of recent announcements from PLANET. The wave began on July 6th, 2023, when football superstar Lionel Messi tweeted an animated video stating that he was working on something. The 33-second video showed the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) footballer kicking away a can labeled pollution. Internet sleuths found an unexpected clue – what seems to be PLANET's logo and an invitation to Join the PLANET on a billboard in the background as Messi walks through a city. This led to speculation that Messi is one of the first celebrities PLANET is partnering with on environmental causes.

The momentum continued when Messi's new football team, Inter Miami CF, shared the video from their official Twitter/X account on July 24th, 2023, which renewed excitement about the possibility that the team had joined PLANET's sustainability cause.

The Certik-audited $PLANET token has recently been listed on the top-tier Centralized Exchange (CEX) Bybit. It is also listed on other popular exchanges like Gate.io, MEXC, BitMart, and Poloniex. Fair-launched on the Ethereum blockchain's Uniswap DEX on May 30th, 2023, $PLANET has bridged to the BNB Smart Chain and is available on Pancake Swap- where it has recently won a popular vote to be included in a Pancake Swap staking pool and farm.

About PLANET

PLANET is an ecosystem harnessing the power of the blockchain to address pressing social and sustainability challenges, paving the way for a more transparent and sustainable future. PLANET has unveiled its mission towards global good as outlined by 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. These goals address pressing social, economic, and environmental challenges facing our world to promote sustainable development holistically.

PLANET is using the power of celebrity and fandom to mobilize the world to address global challenges, with the world's biggest celebrities backing sustainability projects dear to them through the platform. PLANET wants to move the sustainability space from short-term funding to viable long-term revenue streams that can power campaigns for a better future.

