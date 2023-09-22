How To Copy Crosshair In Valorant | GINX Esports TV – GINX Esports TV









Crosshair is one of the most essential parts of Valorant as it can make you better than good or worse than bad. Even though you can capitalize against your opponents using your agent’s abilities, you still need to have good aim and hence a crosshair in order to destroy them in the fights.

Now, Valorant offers a lot of settings for players to customize the crosshairs but going to everything and trying different combinations can be a hectic job. Hence players turn towards professional players and copy their crosshairs.

While you can find their keybinds and crosshair settings online, there is a simpler way to copy the crosshair using the crosshair code, or if you don’t have a crosshair code and you want to copy someone’s crosshair while playing, you can do it by using one simple command in the chat.

Here is a step-by-step guide to copy crosshair in Valorant using crosshair code.

You can import different crosshairs by creating a new profile for every crosshair. We have listed the crosshair codes of all the Valorant professional players on a single page, and you can copy the one you want.

If you like someone’s crosshair while playing Valorant, you can copy their crosshair directly without the code. All you have to do is spectate the player and type the command “/crosshair copy” or “/cc” in the chat, and their crosshair will be saved as a new profile in your account.

Now, all you have to do is go to the in-game settings and select the new crosshair profile. However, you will have to keep in mind that you can only copy the crosshairs of your teammates as you will be able to spectate them only.



Rabia leads the coverage of her first love, VALORANT, and is also a die-hard fan of Genshin Impact’s lore and character designs, though she misses playing retro games like Mario, Roadrash, Need for Speed II, and a lot more. She is currently enjoying Honkai: Star Rail and is eagerly waiting for Minecraft The Wild update. You will also find her playing Fireboy and Watergirl when she is feeling pretty lazy and wants to play It Takes Two once again sometime soon. You can also find her past work on the likes of Gamepur, Sportskeeda, Hard Drive, and more publications. Along with being a gamer, she has done Masters in Mathematics and loves to play with numbers.

