Binance coin slumps as Paxos ordered to stop issuing dollar-based token – MarketWatch









Binance’s cryptocurrency, BNB, slumped 5% on Monday after New York regulatory authorities ordered the halt of a stablecoin linked to the exchange.

That stablecoin, BUSD, was created in 2019 via a partnership between Binance and blockchain company Paxos Trust. Heavily regulated, it also had the approval of the New York Department of Financial Service (NYDFS).

But it was that same regulatory body that on Monday ordered Paxos Trust to stop minting new BUSD coins. The NYDFS said the order was due to “several unresolved issues related to Paxos’ oversight of its relationship with Binance through Paxos-issued BUSD”.

The halt on BUSD coins comes a day after a report that the blockchain company is facing even more headaches. The Securities and Exchange Commission plans to sue Paxos for violating investor protection laws, allegin that BUSD is an unregistered security, according to a Sunday report by Wall Street Journal, which cited sources.

Paxos confirmed it will abide by the NYDFS order to halt minting new stablecoins effective Feb. 21, but will continue to manage BUSD dollar reserves. “BUSD will remain fully supported by Paxos and redeemable to onboarded customers through at least February 2024,” the company said in a statement.

“Given the ongoing regulatory uncertainty in certain markets, we will be reviewing other projects in those jurisdictions to ensure our users are insulated from further undue harm,” Paxos added.

The BUSD stablecoin was trading just below parity on Monday, according to Coinmarketcap.

Due to the New York regulatory move, BUSD market cap will “decrease over time,” said a spokesman from Binance. “Paxos will continue to service the product, manage redemptions, and will follow-up with additional information as required. Paxos also assured the funds are safe, and fully covered by reserves in their banks,” he said.

Binance maintained that BUSD is a stablecoin “wholly owned and managed” by Paxos.

“The Department is monitoring Paxos closely to verify that the company can facilitate redemptions in an orderly fashion subject to enhanced, risk-based, compliance protocols,” the NYDFS said in a consumer alert on its website on Monday.

The crypto industry has been embroiled in a whirlwind of regulatory scrutiny this year following the implosion of FTX and the collapse of Terra/Luna cryptocurrencies earlier last year.

The Federal Reserve has achieved its goal of taming U.S. inflation, according to Campbell Harvey of Duke University, but refuses to say its rate-hike cycle is complete.

Anviksha Patel is a London-based reporter for MarketWatch, where she covers hedge funds and short sellers. She can be found on Twitter @annieiseating.

